Ilhan Omar Sides With Trump Over 'Incredible' Coronavirus Relief Package

Progressive representative Ilhan Omar has developed a reputation as part of "The Squad" of four progressive congresswomen. She has frequently gone up against both President Donald Trump and the Democratic House leadership.

In a rare show of bipartisan solidarity, Representative Ilhan Omar praised President Trump on Wednesday for his initiation of financial security measures in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

In a tweet, Omar called Trump's move to suspend mortgage foreclosures, send direct cash payments to Americans, and invoke the Defense Production Act the "right move".

Politics aside, this is incredible and the right response in this critical time. 👏🏽 https://t.co/MUzGkAxNaO — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) March 19, 2020

​.@AyannaPressley always says, unprecedented times require unprecedented leadership and we are seeing that in our country right now. I have faith that we will survive this as a nation and build together.

— Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) March 19, 2020

Omar, who has frequently sparred with Trump and is an ardent critic of the president, quoted fellow "squad" member and progressive congresswoman Ayanna Pressley that unprecedented times calls for unprecedented leadership.

The Minnesota representative called for unity in response to the crisis situation in her final tweet.

Finally, we should never let politics get in the way of good policy. This is a great start and hope others will be part of a united front to push for good policies that will help us work through the economic anxiety the country is feeling right now. — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) March 19, 2020

On Wednesday, President Trump signed a coronavirus aid package, which was passed by Congress, which includes a provision for free testing and two weeks’ paid sick leave for full-time workers who develop symptoms.

The multibillion-dollar bill, which was supported by both parties and approved by the House on Sunday, was passed by the Senate earlier Wednesday after being arranged by Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin.

It also provides $1 billion in food aid to those in need and $1 billion in unemployment support to states just as the total confirmed coronavirus cases reached 7,000 across the country.