Trump Cancels In-Person G7 Meeting at Camp David Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

US President Donald Trump will cancel an in-person meeting of G7 leaders at Camp David in June. The meeting will instead take place via videoconference, the White House confirmed Thursday.

"In order for each country to focus all of its resources on responding to the health and economic challenges of COVID-19 and at President Trump's direction, National Economic Council Director and US Sherpa for the 2020 G7 Larry Kudlow has informed his Sherpa colleagues that the G7 Leaders' Summit the US was set to host in June at Camp David will now be done by video-teleconference," White House spokesperson Judd Deere said in a statement to Reuters.

"The White House also informed the other G7 members that in order to continue close coordination, the President will convene the Leaders' via video teleconference in April and May just as he did this week," he added.

The G7 is made up of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States.

The White House has been ramping up its efforts to curb the pandemic that has infected more than 242,000 people and killed almost 10,000. The US State Department advised US citizens on Thursday to avoid traveling outside the country. "The Department of State advises US citizens to avoid all international travel due to the global impact of COVID-19," the department wrote on Thursday on the travel section of its website.