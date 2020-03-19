New York Mayor Urges Trump to Announce Full US Military Mobilization Amid COVID-19 Crisis

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - New York Mayor Bill De Blasio urged US President Donald Trump to announce full military mobilization amid the coronavirus outbreak.

"It is beyond comprehension, it is immoral that our President has not ordered our military to full mobilization, because this is a great threat to our nation", De Blasio said during a press conference on Thursday.

The Mayor also accused the President of missing every opportunity to fight the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

"You are watching and waiting and missing every chance to be bold and to act to protect our nation", De Blasio said during a press conference on Thursday.

De Blasio has added that New York City is in a desperate need for federal aid that it has not received.

"I don’t understand, and I think there are millions and tens of millions of Americans who don’t understand what you are doing right now. You are not using the tools of your office", De Blasio said. "This is one of the greatest emergencies our nation has faced in generations and every tool must be brought to bear. For some reason, you continue to hesitate".

On Wednesday, US President Donald Trump signed into law a coronavirus relief package that would provide free testing for Covid-19 infection, secure two weeks of paid emergency leave and increase federal funds for Medicaid and food security programs.

As of 19 March, there are 13,060 confirmed cases in the United States and 175 death, according to Johns Hopkins University compiling data from the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

China’s Wuhan first became the epicenter for the pandemic that has spread to all corners of the planet, infecting more than 214 000 people and killing over 8,700. The World Health Organization has declared the outbreak a pandemic.