US President Trump Holds Press Conference on Coronavirus Pandemic - Video

The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in the US has exceeded 9,400, with 150 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

US President Donald Trump is holding a press conference at the Federal Emergency Management Agency Headquarters in Washington DC on the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier this week, Trump signed into law a coronavirus relief package that aims to provide free testing for COVID-19, secure two weeks of paid emergency leave, and increase federal funds for Medicaid and food security programs.

