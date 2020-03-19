US Coronavirus Task Force Hold Press Conference on Covid-19 Pandemic - Video

Earlier, US President Donald Trump signed into law a coronavirus relief package aimed at providing free testing for Covid-19, increase federal funds for Medicaid and food security programs and secure two weeks of paid emergency leave.

Members of the US coronavirus task force are holding a press conference on the new coronavirus pandemic in Washington DC.

As of 19 March, there are 9,415 confirmed cases in the United States and 150 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University compiling data from the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the World Health Organization (WHO).

