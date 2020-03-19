New York Stock Exchange Days Before Moving to Fully Electronic Trade - Video

On Wednesday, it was announced that the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) will temporarily close its trading floor and move to electronic trading amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The New York City Stock Exchange is preparing to temporarily close its trading floor next Monday and move to fully electronic trading after one worker tested positive for COVID-19.

New York has the highest number of known cases of any US state, with 3,083 confirmed infections in total.

In the United States, the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19 ) has infected more than 7,000 citizens and the death toll has reached 97, according to the latest data provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

