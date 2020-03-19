Look But Don't Touch: Las Vegas Strip Club to Treat Patrons to "Social Distancing" Nude Shows

The club's director of operations said that the venue is going to hold a nude hand sanitizer wrestling event this weekend, which would involve some 20 gallons of the substance.

It appears that one adult entertainment establishment in Las Vegas has found a way to comply with the social distancing guidelines advised by local authorities and to remain active at the same time amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

According to the media outlet, the Little Darlings strip club is going to offer its patrons what the venue's director of operations Ryan Carlson described as "drive-up window strip shows", where people could ogle the dancers from a safe distance.

"Guests can drive up to the front door and we’re going to have dancers separate by the 6-foot separation rule and they can enjoy a totally nude show right from the seat of their car", Carlson explained.

One ten-minute "drive-up show" would cost a patron $100, with performances of this kind being expected to begin on 21 March.

"As funny as it sounds, Little Darlings has been around for 30 years and we pretty much sell out almost every night of the week," Carlson said. "It probably won’t be any busier than normal because, as I said, we kind of reach capacity every night anyway."

He also added that the club is going to hold a “nude triple-X hand sanitizer wrestling” event this weekend which would involve some 20 gallons of that substance, with Carlson noting that the club is taking “an infinite number of precautions”.

"Hand sanitizing stations probably every 15 feet, we’re taking everyone’s temperature at the front door. We’re doing hand washing with every entertainer and employee, probably every hour. This weekend we’re probably going to go to every 30 minutes. At the end of the day we’re complying with everything that’s been recommended by the CDC", he stated.

Meanwhile, a new crowdfunding effort has been launched in the Netherlands in an attempt to help the sex workers whose livelihoods were affected by the local authorities' decision to shut down adult entertainment venues in Amsterdam in order to try and curb the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

The goal of the new initiative, launched by a member of the Dutch sex workers union PROUD, is to provide the needy with €40 handouts for purchasing emergency supplies.