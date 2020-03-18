Register
13:58 GMT18 March 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Court

    Body Brokers: US Funeral Home Directors Indicted by Grand Jury for Selling Heads and Legs

    © CC0 / Pixabay
    US
    Get short URL
    131
    Subscribe
    Sputnik
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202003181078610946-body-brokers-us-funeral-home-directors-indicted-by-grand-jury-for-selling-heads-and-legs/

    The FBI has been investigating a funeral home in the United States accused of selling hundreds of dead bodies to medical training companies without the knowledge of the families. Now a grand jury has said there is enough evidence to send the directors for trial.

    A grand jury in the US state of Colorado has indicted Megan Hess, and her mother Shirley Koch, on charges of fraudulently obtaining body parts and then selling them on to customers all over the world.

    Hess and Koch ran the Sunset Mesa funeral home in Montrose - 265 miles west of Denver - and have been accused of tricking relatives into signing papers which handed over the bodies in return for free or discounted funeral expenses.

    ​The families of around 2,000 victims are still searching for details of what became of the bodies of their loved ones during the alleged scam, which was run between 2010 and 2018.

    Ms Hess was allegedly making large profits by trading torsos, heads and other body parts to a range of specialist companies who sold them to buyers around the world for a variety of purposes, often unrelated to medical training or research.

    Terri Reid and her late husband Bill, whose body went missing after it was handed over to Sunset Mesa funeral home
    © Photo : Terri Reid
    Terri Reid and her late husband Bill

    Debbie Schum, whose best friend Lora-Lee died of bladder cancer, told Sputnik in January she was sent a pot of crematorium ashes but was later told by the FBI they did not belong to Lora-Lee.

    Ms Schum said the FBI believed Sunset Mesa was the tip of the iceberg and she said: “I do know that part of the point of the FBI and the Department of Justice with all this is not only to prosecute crimes involved in this huge case but also to expose international body-brokering and the lie called ‘medical/scientific research’.”

    Lora-Lee Johnson, died of bladder cancer, but her body has disappeared after being sold by Sunset Mesa funeral home
    © Photo : Debbie Schum
    Lora-Lee Johnson, who died of bladder cancer

    On Tuesday, 17 March, the Denver Post reported that a federal grand jury have indicted Hess, 43, and Koch, 66, on charges of fraudulently obtaining heads, legs and a spine.

    ​The two women pleaded not guilty at a hearing in Grand Junction, Colorado, on Tuesday and will face a trial later this year or possibly next year.

    In a press conference afterwards, US Attorney Jason Dunn said: "The defendants are charged with committing a blatant fraud on many, many victims. This betrays a fundamental trust during one of the worst times in a person’s life - having to make arrangements for a deceased loved one. It is hard to imagine the pain and worry of those who used Sunset Mesa and not knowing what happened to their loved ones’ remains."
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Ladies of Burlesque's Vutrica giving a performance titled 'A bandit girl'.
    Razzle Dazzle Them! Twenties Revived With Spectacular "Ladies of Burlesque" Cabaret Show in Moscow
    Trumpin’ Big Groups
    Do As I Say, Not As I Flu
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse