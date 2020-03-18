Chrissy Teigen Calls Out 'Wifebot' FLOTUS Over COVID-19 Response in Profanity-Laced Twitter Tirade

Earlier, the TV personality - a frequent critic of President Trump on social media - hit Twitter to admit she had enjoyed several glasses of wine during her hubby John Legend’s live-streamed mini-concert, posting she was “so drunk” she “could barely see.”

Chrissy Teigen unleashed a profanity-injected Twitter tirade on Melania Trump over what she perceived as the First Lady’s lack of due response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The model and TV personality tweeted whether Melania Trump had “even thought about doing something with her be best s--- during these times?”

Has melania even thought about doing something with her be best sh** during these times? I see regular a** awesome people on my timeline all day doing all they can to make people happy and this wifebot is working on whatever the f**k a tennis gazebo is — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 18, 2020

​Melania Trump, who launched her signature "Be Best" campaign to combat cyberbullying and opioid abuse when President Trump took office, tweeted earlier this month about the tennis pavillion under construction on the White House grounds, while encouraging her critics to "take time and contribute something good & productive in their own communities."

I encourage everyone who chooses to be negative & question my work at the @WhiteHouse to take time and contribute something good & productive in their own communities. #BeBest https://t.co/03sx0rq2Nx — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) March 7, 2020

​Teigen, a frequent critic of Donald Trump and known for verbally sparring with him on Twitter, posted follow-up tweets, where she brought up the US president.

I expect Donald to be a do nothing f***ing loser wimp but she could maybe possibly try to uhhh BE BETTER possibly the best be the best the best be best. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 18, 2020

​Chrissy Teigen finished off her verbal assault on Melania Trump by tweeting she had not seen the First Lady do more than “gently touch Christmas ornaments in a cape."

ALL I have seen this bot do is gently touch Christmas ornaments in a cape and stare in a cape and pat statues in a different cape and then change her cape into a rude ass jacket. Fuck you — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 18, 2020

​Netizens were quick to react to the Twitter thread, with some applauding Chrissy Teigen for “the truth she was bringing."

Drunken quarantined Chrissy is my favorite. 👏🏼 — lo. (@blonders17) March 18, 2020

She can squint her eyes in five different languages. That should count for something. — Pissed Off 😡 Until Further Notice 🆘 (@ResisterDude) March 18, 2020

Shes just waiting for him to die like the rest of us. — T (@madebyxanax) March 18, 2020

Oh Chrissy...just when I need a good belly laugh...there you are! 👏👏👏😂😂😂 — Stacy G (@StacyGrubb73) March 18, 2020

Imagine having all the influence the wife of a Prez has and waste it on a Tennis Gazebo 🙄 — ❤️ Always (@tracieh20101) March 18, 2020

Love the truth you are bringing tonight! — Jennifer (@JenVez) March 18, 2020

​However, not all fans on social media agreed with the TV personality’s use of profanity or verbal attack on the First Lady.

Um ..Chrissy..why are you ranting about Melania...many other things to rant about...a lot of more important things happening in the world...cursing and insulting the First Lady is not helpful or appropriate.. — Jeanne N. (@jvnoc) March 18, 2020

C'mon now. Stop this hate. — 🇺🇸Patty H. 🇺🇸🇮🇱❌ (@pattypooh19) March 18, 2020

I see @johnlegend has once again failed to control his foul mouthed wife — B.G. (@BG61) March 18, 2020

Chrissy Teigen, proving once again that money can not buy class. #chrissyteigendrunkenskankfest — Quill (@morphin29) March 18, 2020

You need to stop drinking! — Justin Shaw (@justinshaw1923) March 18, 2020

​Amidst the coronavirus pandemic and stress of having to accept the new “social distancing” reality, with many forced to stay home to prevent the spread of COVID-19, musicians have been reaching out to fans, livestreaming at-home performances on their Instagram accounts.

Coldplay frontman Chris Martin was the first to do so on Monday, with Grammy winner John Legend inspired to follow suit, joined at home by wife Chrissy Teigen, who sat on the piano in a towel seemingly enjoying some wine.

.@johnlegend is performing a live concert on IGTV to 114,000 people as @chrissyteigen sits on the piano in a towel. pic.twitter.com/yjXWIOmPyF — Jack Appleby (@JuiceboxCA) March 17, 2020

​Later, thanking fans, Teigen tweeted that 118,000 people had watched their concert.