US Auto Workers Union, Big 3 Automakers Negotiate 'Rotating Partial Shutdowns' of Plants

Last week, General Motors, Ford Motor, and Fiat Chrysler declared that employees whose responsibilities do not require them to be present at plants must work from home and implemented new measures to contain the spread of the COVID-19, including additional cleaning, sanitizing supplies and visitor restrictions.

On Tuesday, the United Auto Workers union (UAW) announced that it had negotiated with the Detroit automotive manufacturers to “review and implement” a “rotating partial shutdown of facilities” to keep workers home amid the coronavirus pandemic.

We spent hours tonight in talks with the leadership of the Big 3, demanding that they do the right thing for our members. The companies have agreed to new measures that will increase adherence to CDC recommendations on social distancing in the workplace. https://t.co/zh1fcPLVDv — UAW (@UAW) March 18, 2020

“All three companies have agreed to new measures that will increase adherence to CDC recommendations on social distancing in the workplace”, the union said in a statement. “Most importantly, all three companies have agreed to review and implement the rotating partial shutdown of facilities, extensive deep cleaning of facility and equipment between shifts, extended periods between shifts, and extensive plans to avoid member contact.”

The union said it expects “more detailed information to be released in the next 24 hours”.

It added that union leaders for each of the Big 3 automakers will be with the companies “to implement these improvements and most importantly arranging shifts to be set to adhere to CDC required social distancing and protection of members”.

On Sunday, UAW President Rory Gamble called on the automakers to cease production for two weeks due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Nationwide, over 6,300 cases of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus have been diagnosed, and nearly 110 people have died of the illness, which attacks the lungs and respiratory system. On Monday, the US administration promised relief for workers who contract the disease or lose their jobs due to the shutdowns.