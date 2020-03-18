Trump Projected to Secure 2020 Republican Presidential Nomination - TV Networks

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump is on track to win Republican primaries in Florida and Illinois which would give him enough delegates to secure his party's nomination for reelection in 2020, major TV networks projected.

Trump, who runs almost unopposed, gains 94.3 percent of the vote and 122 delegates in Florida, according to CNN Tuesday. NBC News projects his victory also in Illinois with 94.9 percent of the vote and 66 delegates.

Both wins give him 188 delegates - enough to pass the Republican threshold of 1,276.

Meanwhile, Democratic primaries in both states are widely expected to serve another victory to former Vice President Joe Biden who is competing with Senator Bernie Sanders for the party nomination.

To win the Democratic party nomination on the first ballot 1,191 delegates are needed. Biden so far has won 896 delegates to Sanders’ 699 after more than 25 primary contests, according to Washington Post official delegate count.