Joe Biden Projected to Win Florida Democratic Primary - Reports

Florida is the most important of the three states holding Democratic primaries today, with 219 pledged delegates. In Illinois and Arizona, 155 and 67 delegates are at stake, respectively.

Former US Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden is projected to win Florida's Democratic Primary held on Tuesday, according to several TV networks.

Early results showed Biden leading in Florida with around 60 percent. According to Vox, Biden was leading with 60.34 percent, while Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) was at 22.39 percent, with 57.93 percent precincts reporting. Biden was also winning every county in the state.

CNN also showed Biden having a strong lead with 60.2 percent at 57 precincts, while Sanders was second with 21.8 percent of the vote.

In total, 441 delegates are up for grabs in Florida, Illinois, and Arizona. Initially, four states were scheduled to hold Democratic primaries today, but the Ohio primary (136 delegates at stake) was called off over health concerns, as the new coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak is raging in the US.

1,190 delegates are needed to win the party nomination on the first ballot. Biden so far has won 898 delegates to Sanders' 745 after more than 25 primary contests, according to the AP official delegate count.