Register
09:01 GMT17 March 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    First lady Melania Trump smiles during a speech at the Justice Department's National Opioid Summit at the Department of Justice, Friday, March 6, 2020, in Washington

    'Wow, What a Sacrifice!' Netizens Mock Melania Trump Scrapping Easter Egg Roll Over COVID-19 Fears

    © AP Photo / Andrew Harnik
    US
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Coronavirus Outbreak Turns Into Pandemic (112)
    101
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107858/08/1078580809_0:0:3072:1729_1200x675_80_0_0_67f4758f6aa1705c9731136a3936f1de.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202003171078590825-wow-what-a-sacrifice-netizens-mock-melania-trump-scrapping-easter-egg-roll-over-covid-19-fears/

    The White House has enacted new coronavirus testing protocols to protect President Donald Trump, with staff and media undergoing temperature checks prior to accessing the White House complex amidst the pandemic.

    First Lady Melania Trump has announced the cancellation of the traditional Easter Egg Roll on 13 April in response to the spread of the coronavirus, as temperature checks began on Saturday outside the White House press briefing room.

    “The health and safety of all Americans must be the first priority, especially right now. I deeply regret this cancellation, but we need to make difficult decisions in the short-term to ensure a healthy country for the long-term. During this time, I encourage everyone to listen to state and local officials, and follow CDC guidelines in order to help protect the health and well-being of everyone,” said the First Lady in a statement.

    Hundreds of children and their families typically attend the Easter Egg Roll, which takes place on the South Lawn of the White House.

    Netizens flooded the internet with sarcastic comments, many pointing to the fact the announcement was more than obvious under the current circumstances.

    ​Some fans couldn’t miss the chance to take a jab at FLOTUS over the White House tennis pavilion. In early March, the First Lady had tweeted pics of herself reviewing blueprints for the tennis pavilion, generating backlash, with some saying the photos were insensitive during the global coronavirus scare.

    ​Other netizens posted sarcastic comments hinting at the outcome of the 2020 presidential elections.

    ​Some applauded the measures announced by Melania Trump.

    ​The announcement by FLOTUS came as the US entered its first week of widespread school closures and restrictions on restaurants, bars, and other businesses amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

    The White House has called on millions of people to work from home and to home-school their children if possible, while the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has advised against gatherings larger than 50 people for the next eight weeks.

    At the White House, staff and members of the media had their temperature taken by the White House physician's office prior to entering the complex on Monday morning, as deputy press secretary Judd Deere said in a statement:

    “Out of an abundance of caution, temperature checks are now being performed on any individuals who are in close contact with the president and vice president”.

    “Social distancing” procedures recommended by the CDC are also being implemented in the White House, as the briefing room had its seating reorganised accordingly, with the US Capitol and the White House ending public tours of their buildings.

    President Trump earlier tested negative for the coronavirus, taking the test after coming into contact with an aide to the president of Brazil during a dinner at Mar-a-Lago, who had tested positive.

    Topic:
    Coronavirus Outbreak Turns Into Pandemic (112)

    Related:

    Hillary Clinton Mocks Melania Trump’s Cyber Bullying Initiative, Says She Should Look 'Closer Home'
    Trump Issues 15-Day Plan to Halt US Spread of Coronavirus
    Melania Trump Strikes Back at Trolls Over WH Tennis Pavilion Photos, Fuels Online Debate
    ‘Coronavirus Conflicts with her Schedule?’ Netizens Sarcastic as Melania Trump Cancels Fundraiser
    Tags:
    coronavirus, COVID-19, pandemic, White House Easter Egg Roll, White House, White House, Donald Trump, Melania Trump
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    French actress and model of Ukrainian descent Olga Kurylenko on the red carpet at the closing ceremony of the 65th Berlin International Film Festival Berlinale 2015.
    Fame is No Defence: Celebrities Who Tested Positive for COVID-19
    Make No Difference
    Makes No Difference
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse