Russian National Nikulin's Trial in US Moved by at Least 48 Hours Over Coronavirus

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The trial of Russian national Yevgeniy Nikulin, accused of computer hacking by the US authorities, which started last week, has been postponed by at least 48 hours due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), the court said in its order.

The trial has been delayed due to COVID-19-related restrictions on the movement of citizens in and around San Francisco.

Earlier, Nikulin's lawyers asked the court to move the trial to a later date due to a prosecution witness' possible exposure to the novel coronavirus.

The US authorities have accused Nikulin of hacking into computers belonging to LinkedIn, Dropbox and Formspring online services. Nikulin has pleaded not guilty to the charges laid against him.

Nikulin was arrested in the Czech Republic in 2016. As he was charged with Internet fraud in Russia in 2009, Moscow requested his extradition from the Czech Republic. The demand was submitted on the same day as Washington's, but Prague granted the US' request.