Ready for Quarantine: Rat Snatching Egg McMuffin in New York City Melts Twitterians' Hearts - Video

People have been stockpiling food and essential commodities for the past month as the coronavirus infection spreads across the globe. Seems that us humans are not the only ones concerned about our supplies in the face of the pandemic.

Twitter users have found a new "star" - a rat from the subway in New York City that was filmed snagging an Egg McMuffin almost as big as the rodent itself. Many Twitterians applauded the rat's thriftiness noting that it is probably taking the snack to feed its family - which inevitably made the users draw parallels with the current coronavirus situation in the United States where the administration has declared a national emergency.

"Preparing for self-quarantine", wrote one of the users, while another Twitterian joked that the rodent is taking the McMuffin back to "his quarantine nest".

