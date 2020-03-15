Hashtag ‘CancelTrump’ Trends on Twitter Ahead of Key Biden-Sanders Debate

The hashtag #CancelTrump has gathering popularity on Twitter as Democratic presidential hopefuls Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders prepare to stand against each other in today’s debate.
Some Netizens pointed the finger at US President Donald Trump, accusing him of being a “distraction” to the country, with others wishing they “could #CancelTrump since the beginning”.
@BernieSanders and @JoeBiden At tonight’s debate make the goal to lead the country to safety. Make the country better. Work toward that common goal and FFS don’t shake hands.#CancelTrump— Racelle Rosett (@RacelleRosett) March 15, 2020
Whether D or R, Biden or Bernie supporter, two far more Presidential public servants will present real, substantive solutions grounded in fact in 2.5 hours #CancelTrump— Greg Vernon (@GregVernon11) March 15, 2020
The majority of Netizens highlighted Trump's and his administration's apparent inability to cope with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
“Trump must be prevented from speaking about the coronavirus!! He has no idea what he’s talking about. The only reason he went on television during this briefing was to brag about the Federal Reserve interest rate cuts because the Markets open soon,” one user tweeted.
TRUMP MUST BE PREVENTED FROM SPEAKING ABOUT THE CORONAVIRUS!!— Mystery Solvent (@MysterySolvent) March 15, 2020
He has no idea what he’s talking about. The only reason he went on television during this briefing was to brag about the Ferderal Reserve interest rate cuts because the Markets open soon!#CancelTrump pic.twitter.com/qmucBO2MjY
The #FederalReserve's response is the equivalent to shouting "all snacks are now free!" on an airplane in freefall and on fire. #MedicareForAll would be a much more reasonable and responsible proposal.— Socialist Boomer (@SocialistBoomer) March 15, 2020
But you won't hear that from Trump or Biden.#CancelTrump #CancelBiden pic.twitter.com/GyRMrIdgV0
SOCIAL DISTANCING— Brady Peck (@brady_peck) March 15, 2020
DON’T TOUCH YOUR FACE
THE ELDERLY ARE AT ELEVATED RISK
I would’ve thought someone told the senior leadership of our country by now... #CancelTrump #COVIDー19 #HighRiskCovid19 pic.twitter.com/7ZMwON82cW
He’s doing that distraction thing again, America. 👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻#coronavirus #coronapocolypse #CancelTrump #ShutItDown #MSNBC #CNN pic.twitter.com/lyziQuDtEa— Evan (@daviddunn177) March 15, 2020
I wish we could #CancelTrump since the beginning pic.twitter.com/9QLpTCBW3r— IAmAyeshe (@AyesheI) March 15, 2020
History will not be kind to this administration when documenting the gross incompetence. #CancelTrump pic.twitter.com/GrG0yhpz5W— AZ (@azehnle) March 15, 2020
i have no words... #CancelTrump pic.twitter.com/RnW1Tt02vr— 𝚋𝚛𝚢𝚗 ◟̽◞̽ (@finelinebryn) March 15, 2020
Breathtaking— Steve Redmond (@sjredmond) March 15, 2020
How else can you describe the blatent lying and gaslighting of the President with regard to his lies about the google project? Alphabet is saving his ass because Jared’s brother has a deep business relationship (375mil) with #Alphabet#CancelTrump#coronaapocolypse
Norway is just keeping it real.— Socialist Boomer (@SocialistBoomer) March 15, 2020
And it will stay that way under Biden or Trump #CancelBiden #CancelTrump
We need #MedicareForAll like every other wealthy country. pic.twitter.com/9oEkuIyqTY
Trump is potentially the deadliest virus the world has ever seen. Vote accordingly.— Ellen Garrison (@EllenTrailerDog) March 15, 2020
#CancelTrump
