Hashtag ‘CancelTrump’ Trends on Twitter Ahead of Key Biden-Sanders Debate

The former US vice president and the Vermont Senator will hold an important debate on Sunday ahead of Tuesday’s Democratic presidential primaries in four states. The event will be conducted without a live audience but will be televised and streamed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The hashtag #CancelTrump has gathering popularity on Twitter as Democratic presidential hopefuls Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders prepare to stand against each other in today’s debate.

Some Netizens pointed the finger at US President Donald Trump, accusing him of being a “distraction” to the country, with others wishing they “could #CancelTrump since the beginning”.

@BernieSanders and @JoeBiden At tonight’s debate make the goal to lead the country to safety. Make the country better. Work toward that common goal and FFS don’t shake hands.#CancelTrump — Racelle Rosett (@RacelleRosett) March 15, 2020

Whether D or R, Biden or Bernie supporter, two far more Presidential public servants will present real, substantive solutions grounded in fact in 2.5 hours #CancelTrump — Greg Vernon (@GregVernon11) March 15, 2020

The majority of Netizens highlighted Trump's and his administration's apparent inability to cope with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“Trump must be prevented from speaking about the coronavirus!! He has no idea what he’s talking about. The only reason he went on television during this briefing was to brag about the Federal Reserve interest rate cuts because the Markets open soon,” one user tweeted.

He has no idea what he’s talking about. The only reason he went on television during this briefing was to brag about the Ferderal Reserve interest rate cuts because the Markets open soon!#CancelTrump pic.twitter.com/qmucBO2MjY — Mystery Solvent (@MysterySolvent) March 15, 2020

The #FederalReserve's response is the equivalent to shouting "all snacks are now free!" on an airplane in freefall and on fire. #MedicareForAll would be a much more reasonable and responsible proposal.



But you won't hear that from Trump or Biden.#CancelTrump #CancelBiden pic.twitter.com/GyRMrIdgV0 — Socialist Boomer (@SocialistBoomer) March 15, 2020

SOCIAL DISTANCING



DON’T TOUCH YOUR FACE



THE ELDERLY ARE AT ELEVATED RISK



I would’ve thought someone told the senior leadership of our country by now... #CancelTrump #COVIDー19 #HighRiskCovid19 pic.twitter.com/7ZMwON82cW — Brady Peck (@brady_peck) March 15, 2020

I wish we could #CancelTrump since the beginning pic.twitter.com/9QLpTCBW3r — IAmAyeshe (@AyesheI) March 15, 2020

History will not be kind to this administration when documenting the gross incompetence. #CancelTrump pic.twitter.com/GrG0yhpz5W — AZ (@azehnle) March 15, 2020

Breathtaking

How else can you describe the blatent lying and gaslighting of the President with regard to his lies about the google project? Alphabet is saving his ass because Jared’s brother has a deep business relationship (375mil) with #Alphabet#CancelTrump#coronaapocolypse — Steve Redmond (@sjredmond) March 15, 2020

Norway is just keeping it real.



And it will stay that way under Biden or Trump #CancelBiden #CancelTrump



We need #MedicareForAll like every other wealthy country. pic.twitter.com/9oEkuIyqTY — Socialist Boomer (@SocialistBoomer) March 15, 2020