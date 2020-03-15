Bernie Sanders Wins Democratic Caucuses in Northern Mariana Islands - Reports

Sanders is currently lagging behind ex-Vice President Joe Biden, who is leading the race after winning 15 contests, while the former has prevailed in only 8 votes.

Presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders has won the Northern Mariana Islands Democratic caucuses, CNN reported on Saturday.

Sanders was awarded four delegates from the US territory, while Joe Biden won the other two.

The victory slightly narrowed the gap between the two candidates, with Biden having 890 delegates against 736 for Sanders.

The Northern Mariana Islands are an unincorporated and organised US territory in the Pacific Ocean. The territory is eligible to take part in the presidential primaries, but not in the general election.