US State of Georgia Postpones Presidential Primaries Amid Coronavirus Pandemic - Report

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said Saturday that in-person early voting, which began on 2 March, will be suspended and the election will be moved to 19 May. Georgia has become the second US state that had postponed the presidential primaries.

“Events are moving rapidly and my highest priority is protecting the health of our poll workers, their families, and the community at large”, Raffensperger said, cited by the AJC media outlet.

Earlier, the US state of Louisiana postponed presidential primaries due to the Chinese coronavirus outbreak.

The states’ respective election chiefs have said in a joint press release that the US states of Arizona, Florida, Illinois and Ohio will go ahead with elections next Tuesday despite the mounting threat posed by the coronavirus pandemic. According to the report, election staffers will follow advice from voting machine manufacturers on how to sanitize machines that are repeatedly touched by voters.

The spread of the Chinese infection has already affected presidential campaigns of two main Democratic candidates: former US Vice President Joe Biden and Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders. Both politicians are seeking to challenge their GOP opponent US President Donald Trump with new creative ways to connect with American voters amid the pandemic.

On Friday, US President Donald Trump declared a national emergency in the country due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. The number of confirmed cases of the Wuhan infection may reportedly much larger across the nation since not all patients with pneumonia-type symptoms had been tested for the coronavirus.

The Trump administration took several steps in a bid to tackle the spread of the contagious infection. The US has banned entry to people from 26 European countries earlier this week in a bid to contain the epidemic.

All major sports leagues, like NBA, NHL or NCAA have canceled or suspended their season games indefinitely.

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the United States has topped 2,500, according to the latest federal data.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW