Ivanka Trump Works From Home After Meeting With Coronavirus-Infected Australian Minister

Along with the president's daughter, Attorney General William Barr and several of Trump's aides also attended a meeting with the Australian official, who was later diagnosed with the novel coronavirus.

President Trump's daughter and his adviser Ivanka Trump had to work from home on Friday amid coronavirus fears, according to the White House.

"The White House is aware that [Australian Minister for Home Affairs Peter Dutton] tested positive for COVID-19. He was asymptomatic during the interaction", White House spokesman Judd Deere said. "Exposures from the case were assessed and the White House Medical Unit confirmed, in accordance with CDC guidance, that Ivanka is exhibiting no symptoms and does not need to self-quarantine. She worked from home today out of an abundance of caution until guidance was given".

© REUTERS / Tom Brenner U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks to the news media during a meeting with bankers on COVID-19 coronavirus response, inside the Cabinet Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., March 11, 2020

According to the Department of Justice, Attorney General William Barr also worked from home on Friday. However, DoJ spokesperson Kerri Kupec noted that the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention said: "it is not recommending he be tested at this point".

Dutton said in a statement that he woke up on the morning of 13 March with a "temperature and sore throat", and that his coronavirus tests returned positive later in the day.

Several American politicians have also had to quarantine themselves, following incidental contact with a participant of the US Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) who tested positive for the disease. The list includes Senator Ted Cruz, Rep. Matt Getz, Rep. Doug Collins, and incoming Chief of Staff Mark Meadows. At the same time, the White House claimed that Donald Trump had no need to undergo medical tests or quarantine so far.