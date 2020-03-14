Times Square Nearly Empty After Trump Declares National Emergency Over Coronavirus - Video

US President Donald Trump declared a national emergency in the United States on 13 March due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Fewer people are walking the streets of New York since President Trump declared a national emergency in the US. New York's Times Square appears to be almost deserted compared to the usual number of tourists visiting it.

On 12 March, the death toll from the novel coronavirus in the United States increased to at least 41 people.

The World Health Organisation has declared the spread of the novel coronavirus a pandemic. The total number of confirmed cases worldwide has surpassed 140,000, with a death toll of more than 5,000. More than 68,000 people have recovered from the disease.

