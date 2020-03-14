Register
03:10 GMT14 March 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    The exterior of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) headquarters in Washington

    US SEC Charges Russian National With Stealing $26 Mln From Aged Investor's 'Retirement Savings'

    © AP Photo / Anonymous
    US
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107856/27/1078562773_0:320:3072:2048_1200x675_80_0_0_943cf92d72efcb24d81b08f7378aa502.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202003141078562719-us-sec-charges-russian-national-with-stealing-26-mln-from-aged-investors-retirement-savings/

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has charged Russian national Denis Sotnikov for defrauding aged investors of over $26 million, the body said in a statement.

    "The Securities and Exchange Commission today announced charges against Denis Georgiyevich Sotnikov and entities he controlled for allegedly participating in a fraudulent scheme to lure US investors into buying fictitious Certificates of Deposit", SEC said Friday.

    The US regulator said the suspect promoted the scheme through online advertising and phony websites that mimic the actual sites of legitimate financial institutions.

    "When investors called the phone number on the websites, an “account executive” impersonating a real registered representative directed investors to wire funds to so-called “clearing” partners. These alleged clearing partners were entities used by Sotnikov to launder and misappropriate investor funds. Since November 2014, the alleged scheme involved spoofing the websites of at least 24 actual financial firms or using at least 8 fictitious entities, resulting in over $26 million in known investor losses – with many of those losses from older investors who used their retirement savings", SEC said.

    A Russian man identified as Alexander Vinnik, center, is escorted by police officers to the courthouse at the northern Greek city of Thessaloniki on Friday, Sept. 29, 2017
    © AP Photo / Giannis Papanikos
    Paris Appellate Court Rejects Russian National Vinnik's Defence Appeal, Rules to Keep Him in Custody
    The SEC’s Office of Investor Education and Advocacy previously issued an investor alert cautioning investors to be aware of spoofed websites offering phony CDs, the news release said.

    According to the statement, the US Attorney’s Office for the District of New Jersey has announced related criminal charges and is currently pursuing asset seizures.

    Earlier, US authorities arrested another Russian national Kirill Firsov for allegedly operating an online platform that was used to engage in cybercrimes.

    In February, an employee of the All-Russian Centre for Plants Quarantine, an agency of the nation's agriculture watchdog, Olesya Krasilova was arrested in Spain at the US request. 

    Krasilova reportedly worked at the US Embassy in Russia before getting a position with the Russian agriculture watchdog. US authorities accused Krasilova of transferring personal biometric data to a third party while working at the American diplomatic mission in Moscow. No evidence to prove accusations was provided.

    Russia has demanded that the United States withdraw an extradition request, noting that it will continue seeking the release of the Russian citizen as soon as possible.

    Related:

    Israeli Opposition Dispels Rumours of Russian Hacker Attack on Bloc Leader's Phone
    UK, US Intel Claim Alleged Russian Hackers 'Hijacked' Iranian Cyber Op to Attack Various Facilities
    US Cybersecurity Firm Accuses DPRK Hackers of Partnering With ‘Russian Botnet Operation’
    US Media Claim 'Russian Hackers' Targeted Ukraine Energy Company Burisma
    Tags:
    Fraud, investments, Russian national, US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC)
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 7 March - 13 March
    This Week in Pictures: 7 March - 13 March
    Make No Difference
    Makes No Difference
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse