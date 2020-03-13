At Trump's Request, Cruise Lines Suspend Outbound Voyages from US for 30 Days

Trump made the announcement via his Twitter account on Friday.
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 13, 2020
Royal Caribbean announced Friday that it would start suspending US cruising. MSC Cruises also announced Friday that it would suspend voyages from Miami to the Caribbean starting Saturday through April 30.
— Royal Caribbean Blog (@theRCLblog) March 13, 2020
The decisions from Royal Caribbean and MSC Cruises come after Princess Cruises, Viking Cruises and Disney Cruise Line all said they would suspend operations on Thursday.
Princess Cruises said that it would suspend global operations for 60 days due to outbreaks of the virus on two of its ships. "It is our intention to reassure our loyal guests, team members and global stakeholders of our commitment to the health, safety and well-being of all who sail with us, as well as those who do business with us, and the countries and communities we visit around the world," Jan Swartz, president of Princess Cruises, said in a March 12 video statement, AP reported.
"While this is a difficult business decision, we firmly believe it is the right one and is in alignment with our company's core values," Swartz said in the video.
