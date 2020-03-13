Register
21:05 GMT13 March 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    A screen displays the Dow Jones Industrial Average after the closing bell on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., February 24, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

    US Dow Posts 1,900-Plus Point Rally as Trump Declares National Emergency

    © REUTERS / BRENDAN MCDERMID
    US
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    2020 Coronavirus Outbreak (437)
    309
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107840/42/1078404286_0:320:3073:2048_1200x675_80_0_0_997dd03e4b84a0b05efe7104362a6085.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202003131078561688-us-dow-posts-1900-plus-point-rally-as-trump-declares-national-emergency/

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average index increased by around 1,900 points Friday after US President Donald Trump declared a national emergency to help combat the COVID-19 outbreak.

    The Dow increased by 9.36%, or 1,985 points, while the S&P 500 rose by 9.28%, or 230.31 points. The Nasdaq Composite gained 672.43 points, a 9.34% increase. 

    “Volatility, I always remind people, means big moves in both directions,” Randy Frederick, vice president of trading and derivatives at financial investment management firm Charles Schwab is quoted as saying by CNBC. “After as big of a rout as we’ve seen in the last 30 years, it’s not at all surprising to see at least a little bit of a bounce.”

    The jump comes one day after the Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite closed down 10% each, in response to Trump's European travel restrictions amid the coronavirus outbreak. 

    Trump on Friday declared the pandemic a national emergency, which will make $50 billion in funds available to US states and territories to fight the deadly disease outbreak.

    Trump called on every US state to establish emergency operation centers and urged hospitals to activate their emergency preparedness plans. In addition, the declaration will give health officials maximum flexibility to help curb the pandemic.

    "Our overriding goal is to stop the spread of the virus and to help all Americans who have been impacted by this," Trump said. "Again, we don't want everyone taking this test. It's totally unnecessary. And this will pass through, and we're going to be even stronger for it."

    Trump also announced the travel restrictions would suspend entry of foreign nationals who’ve been in Europe in the last 14 days. In addition, US citizens returning from Europe could be subject to additional screening and quarantines. While the UK was initially excluded from the travel ban, Trump noted that it may be added to the list if COVID-19 cases in the UK continue to rise.

    Topic:
    2020 Coronavirus Outbreak (437)

    Related:

    Not Another 2008: Economists Say Coronavirus-Induced Crisis Won't Last Long, But Will Still Hurt
    French Culture Ministry Says Museums Must Close Doors to Public Over Coronavirus
    Trump Holds Press Conference Over Coronavirus Outbreak - Video
    Coronavirus You Say? British Tabloid Falsely Claims Moscow on 'Lockdown' Over Global Pandemic
    Trump Declares National Emergency to Combat Coronavirus Pandemic
    Tags:
    national emergency, Trump, Dow Jones, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 7 March - 13 March
    This Week in Pictures: 7 March - 13 March
    Make No Difference
    Makes No Difference
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse