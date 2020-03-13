Trump Holds Press Conference Over Coronavirus Outbreak - Video

US President Donald Trump is expected to declare a state of emergency on Friday afternoon due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in the United States, according to NBC News. The move will provide tens of billions of dollars to help cope with the pandemic.

Donald Trump is holding a news conference on the situation concerning the COVID-19 outbreak.

The US president has banned entry to the United States for people who have visited countries in the so-called Schengen Area in Europe within the last two weeks. The ban will last 30 days and covers 26 European countries, including France, Germany, Italy, and Spain.

The World Health Organisation has declared the spread of the novel coronavirus a pandemic. The total number of confirmed cases worldwide has surpassed 130,000, while the death toll exceeds 4,900 and the number of recoveries from the disease has grown to over 68,000.

