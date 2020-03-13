Register
13:29 GMT13 March 2020
    White House senior adviser Ivanka Trump co-hosts an event celebrating the anniversary of the White House's Women’s Global Development and Prosperity (W-GDP) initiative at the State Department in Washington, U.S., February 12, 2020.

    Ivanka Trump to Reportedly Attend POTUS Fundraiser as ‘Special Guest’ Amid Coronavirus Cancellations

    US
    by
    First Daughter Ivanka Trump, a moderating force in the White House that is in charge of social issue like women’s entrepreneurship, empowerment and family roles, made few public appearances for her father in 2016. This is apparently set to change as she is preparing to zero in on the Trump campaign trail across the nation.

    Ivanka Trump is due to headline a re-election event for her president father in New York next month, shortly after a number of other Trump campaign gatherings were called off - in Colorado, Nevada, and Wisconsin - due to the coronavirus flare-ups, the Washington Examiner reported attaching a scanned copy of the event announcement.

    Incidentally, a so-called “Women for Trump” bus tour with senior Trump officials and surrogates including daughter-in-law Lara Trump, has been suspended for an indefinite period of time.

    The 1 April event is expected to be the highlight of a two-day programme in a series of lunch events in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, and Naples, Florida, all fearing Ivanka Trump as a special VIP guest and a top speaker.

    Apart from Ivanka, an advocate for business women’s rights, and paid family leave proponent, the 1 April event is also to see such high-profile officials as Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale, Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel, senior campaign aide Kimberly Guilfoyle, and others.

    The campaign hasn’t yet commented on the matter.

    Ms Trump, who formally joined the White House as a senior adviser in 2018 after closing down her fashion apparel chain, told The New York Times in an interview earlier this month that she could outraise former Vice President Joe Biden, who has effectively won the Democratic nomination. She then went on to brag about having raised as much as $2 million in 45 minutes.

    Last Friday, she took the floor at the Conservative Political Action Conference in National Harbor, Maryland, a pro-Trump Republican gathering attended by top officials. Also, last month, she attended a New Hampshire "Cops for Trump" event.

    The president’s daughter is known to be a devoted surrogate for President Trump’s re-election bid (compared with the 2016 presidential bid). Her father received a combined $86 million in February, raised by the Trump campaign per se, the RNC, and fundraising committees.

    In particular, the RNC has added an extra 2.5 million new donors to its lists since Trump’s election in 2016.

    Meanwhile, in New York, where the aforementioned event is due to take place, 62 people have so far been confirmed to have come down with the Wuhan coronavirus virus, as the World Health Organisation declared the disease a “pandemic".

    For the time being, the number of those infected with COVID-19 has hit the 127,000 benchmark globally, with the death toll rising to at least 4,700, mainly in mainland China, South Korea, Iran, and Italy. More than 68,000 are estimated to have recovered. Across the US, 1,662 coronavirus cases and 40 related deaths have been confirmed.

    Concerns regarding the outbreak are still in place, since there is yet no special anti-coronavirus vaccines ready to be put into practice, while it is not crystal clear to the medical community how exactly the virus spreads.

    Tags:
    Joe Biden, reelection, president, Ivanka Trump
    Votre message a été envoyé!
