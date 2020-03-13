Register
13 March 2020
    Edward Snowden, a former CIA worker before turning whistleblower, speaks via satellite at the IT fair CeBIT in Hanover, Germany, Tuesday March 21, 2017

    Snowden: Manning Preferred Principles to Freedom at Expense of Collaboration With US Authorities

    by
    251
    Former military intel analyst Chelsea Manning was ordered to be released from federal detention a day after a suicide attempt in her cell, with a US district judge asserting that her confinement no longer serves its “coercive purpose".

    NSA whistleblower Edward Snowden, whom Russia granted political asylum in 2013 to protect him from US-initiated espionage charges, has eloquently zeroed in on Chelsea Manning’s recent release from federal detention, saying the authorities “offered to let her out in exchange for collaboration, but she chose her principles instead.”

    “The government cast Manning into a dungeon for resisting a scheme to make publishers of news subject to the Espionage Act", Snowden tweeted referencing whistleblower and former army intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning’s cooperation with WikiLeaks and her unconditional support for website founder Julian Assange, who is currently behind bars in a high-profile London prison.

    US District Judge Anthony J. Trenga ordered Chelsea Manning released from detention on Thursday, a day after the ex-army contractor attempted to commit suicide.

    As Trenga put it in his court order, Ms. Manning's appearance before the grand jury – the condition Manning had been slapped with to be released – “is no longer needed", which means “her detention no longer serves any coercive purpose". However, she is still obligated to pay fines worth $256,000.

    Chelsea Manning was originally charged with 22 offences, including aiding the enemy, which could have seen her be handed a death sentence. Born Bradley Manning, she later transitioned to a woman, and was eventually acquitted of the most serious charge, having pleaded guilty to 10 offences, with her sentence subsequently commuted by President Obama to nearly seven years of confinement.

    Two years after her 2017 release from the maximum-security Disciplinary Barracks at Fort Leavenworth, Manning was jailed at an Alexandria, Virginia dentention centre for contempt of court after refusing to testify before a federal grand jury that has been probing WikiLeaks. Her new, almost a year-long confinement and snowballing "psychological torture", as the case has been referred to by UN expert Nils Melzer, have resulted in Manning's attempted suicide.

    Meanwhile, Julian Assange, who is through his first round of February extradition hearings, faces up to 175 years in prison in the US where he is wanted on 18 counts of espionage-related crimes. All of the charges pertain to his role in publishing classified diplomatic cables which shed light on war crimes committed by US-led forces in Iraq, Afghanistan, and US-occupied Guantanamo Bay, in Cuba.

    The extradition hearings will resume on 18 May 2020, as soon as witness and expert testimony is presented by both sides.

