US Soccer President Carlos Cordeiro Steps Down

The president of the United States Soccer Federation (USSF) league, Carlos Cordeiro, apologized earlier this week for language in a court filing made by the federation in a legal dispute with its women's league over pay equity.

According to media reports, citing Cordeiro's remarks in the court filing, male players had a greater level of responsibility than women and that their job "requires a higher level of skill based on speed and strength".

On Thursday, Cordeiro stepped down as president of the USSF, in fallout from an ongoing gender discrimination lawsuit by female teams, AP reported.

According to the media report, several USSF board members have issued extraordinary rebukes that raised questions over whether Cordeiro retains their support.

USSF sponsors reportedly joined the protest and issued statements backing the players, including Coca-Cola, Anheuser Busch, Procter & Gamble and Volkswagen.

Last year, players filed a gender discrimination lawsuit in federal court in Los Angeles claiming they are paid less than their male counterparts. The women are seeking more than $66 million in damages under the Equal Pay Act and the Civil Rights Act of 1964. The trial is scheduled for early May, AP said.