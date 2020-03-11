Sanders Wins Democratic Presidential Caucuses in North Dakota

The victory in a small caucus state will bring little relief to the Sanders campaign, which suffered losses in four out of six states that voted on Tuesday.

Vermont senator Bernie Sanders has won the caucuses in North Dakota in an otherwise laklustre Big Tuesday performance.

Bernie Sanders secured eight delegates and 53.3 percent of the popular vote, compared with six delegates and 39.8 percent won by the front-runner Joe Biden. Sanders carried the state’s caucuses by almost 40 percentage points over Hillary Clinton in 2016.

Neither campaign focused closely on North Dakota, which awarded the least pledged delegates out of the six states that held caucuses and primaries on Tuesday.

The establishment favourite, former Vice President Biden was heading into Tuesday with a 670-574 delegate edge. He extended it to 823-663 after winning big in Mississipi, Missouri, Michigan and Idaho last night (results are still counting). A candidate needs 1,991 pledged delegate votes to earn a presidential nomination at the party’s national convention due in July.