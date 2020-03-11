Register
07:48 GMT11 March 2020
    Jennifer Aniston arrives at the 21st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium on Sunday, Jan. 25, 2015, in Los Angeles.

    Harvey Weinstein Suggested Jennifer Aniston 'Should be Killed', Court Docs Reportedly Reveal

    © AP Photo / Richard Shotwell/ Invision
    Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein faces years in jail as he is being sentenced on Wednesday, having been convicted on 24 February of sexual assaults spanning several decades.

    Convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein purportedly suggested that Jennifer Aniston “should be killed” after wrongfully believing the actress was planning to report that he sexually assaulted her, writes The New York Times.

    The publication cites sealed Manhattan Supreme Court documents made public ahead of Weinstein’s scheduled sentencing on 11 March for forcibly performing oral sex on former “Project Runway” production assistant Miriam Haleyi and third degree rape for an attack on hairstylist Jessica Mann.

    The trove of unsealed documents is reported to contain emails penned by the former film producer upon learning that the National Enquirer was planning to publish a report based on allegations by “friends” star Jennifer Aniston that he sexually assaulted her.

    On 31 October 2017, as the #MeToo allegations against Weinstein were gathering momentum, Sitrick public relations company executive Sallie Hofmeister, who was working as Weinstein's spokeswoman, forwarded him an email from the Enquirer, according to the records.

    "Not sure if you saw this one. Jennifer Aniston," she wrote.

    The email by the Enquirer said that “Jennifer confided to a friend that during the production of the 2005 movie ‘Derailed’ Weinstein sexually assaulted her by pressing up against her back in [sic] grabbing her buttocks.”

    The Enquirer email went on to note:

    “Through the years he would frequently stare at her cleavage/breast and move his mouth around making Jennifer uncomfortable… We also quote a source close to Jennifer who tells the Enquirer: 'Harvey was infatuated with Jennifer Aniston — He had a massive crush on her and constantly talked about how hot she was.'”

    According to cited records, after receiving the email, Weinstein responded to the spokeswoman with a message sent from his iPhone that read: “Jen Aniston should be killed.”

    Weinstein allegations linked with Jennifer Aniston were never published by The Enquirer, as publicist Stephen Huvane, a spokesman for the actress, said:

    “Jennifer has never been harassed or assaulted by Harvey Weinstein. He never got close enough to touch her and she has never been alone with him.”

    The currently unsealed documents surfaced ahead of the scheduled sentencing of the former film director on 11 March.

    Earlier, Harvey Weinstein was convicted on 24 February on one rape and one criminal sex act count and is facing a prison sentence of up to 29 years.

    The disgraced film industry mogul, 67, was found guilty of a criminal sexual act in the first degree for forcibly performing oral sex on former “Project Runway” production assistant Miriam “Mimi” Haleyi, and rape in the third degree for an attack on hairdresser and aspiring actress Jessica Mann.

    Harvey Weinstein arrives at a Manhattan courthouse as jury deliberations continue in his rape trial, Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, in New York.
    © AP Photo / John Minchillo
    Harvey Weinstein arrives at a Manhattan courthouse as jury deliberations continue in his rape trial, Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, in New York.

    The jury found Weinstein not guilty of the top charges of predatory sexual assault, which carried a life sentence, and rape in the first degree involving Mann.

    After sentencing on Wednesday, Weinstein will face two separate charges of rape and assault in Los Angeles. These could land him up to another 28 years in jail.

