Register
06:16 GMT11 March 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Supporters attend Democratic U.S. presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden's campaign stop at Tougaloo College in Tougaloo, Mississippi, U.S., March 8, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

    Biden Crushes Sanders in Michigan, Missouri ‘Mini-Super Tuesday’ Primaries

    © REUTERS / BRENDAN MCDERMID
    US
    Get short URL
    605
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107852/10/1078521076_0:0:2867:1613_1200x675_80_0_0_ee050c82c97941edf65bb5f8dc329334.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202003111078533580-biden-crushes-sanders-in-michigan-missouri-mini-tuesday-primaries/

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Former US Vice President Joe Biden won or was projected to win at least three key primary elections including top prize Michigan, taking what could be an insurmountable delegate lead just past the midway point of the Democratic presidential race.

    On Tuesday, six US states held primary elections with more than 350 delegates up for grabs including Michigan (125 delegates), Missouri (36) and Washington (89).

    The networks projected Biden to win the states of Missouri and Mississippi as soon as the polls closed in those states at 8:00 p.m. EST (midnight GMT), before official election results were even reported, based on exit poll data and internal forecast models. About an hour later the state of Michigan swung in Biden’s favor.

    Biden won the big prize, Michigan, by capturing 53 percent of the vote to Sanders’ 38%, with 72 percent of precincts reporting. The former vice president won nearly 60 percent of the vote in the US state of Missouri over the Vermont senator who only captured 35% of the vote, with nearly all precincts reporting.

    He topped Sanders by an even wider margin in Mississippi, where the former vice president had an 80-14 percent lead with votes from 90 percent of precincts counted.

    In the second wave of the night, as of late Tuesday, Biden and Sanders were tied at 33% in the state of Washington with 70 percent of precincts reporting.

    In North Dakota, Sanders was up by 11 points with almost 40 percent reporting. In Idaho, Biden is leading by 10 points with more than 30 percent of precincts reporting.

    Meanwhile, former Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang, after the first three states went to Biden, announced that he was endorsing the former Vice President.

    Biden also has endorsements from former candidates Senator Amy Klobuchar, former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg, former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg, former Congressman Beto O'Rourke, among others.

    Heading into the contests Biden already had a 91-delegate lead over Sanders (664-573) on the road to capturing the 1,991 needed to secure the nomination.

    People vote in the Michigan primary election at Chrysler Elementary School in Detroit, Michigan, on March 10, 2020
    © AFP 2020 / JEFF KOWALSKY
    Big Tuesday: What’s Awaiting Biden and Sanders in Another Key Round of Primaries?
    Last week, on the so-called "Super Tuesday," Biden secured wins in the states of Texas, Massachusetts, Arkansas, Virginia, North Carolina, Tennessee Oklahoma, Minnesota, Alabama and Maine. Sanders won in California, Colorado and Utah.

    On 17 March, four major states will hold primary contests including Florida (219 delegates), Illinois (155) and Ohio (136), while 28 April will be the last major test with New York (274) and Pennsylvania (186) in play.

    The Democratic Party’s national convention will be held in July in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

    On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump cruised through all six of Tuesday night’s Republican primaries as he has no real challenger to face.

    Tags:
    elections, United States, Joe Biden
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A large crowd around the Kaaba at the Al-Haram Mosque in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, before the coronavirus on 14 February 2020 and the same place during the coronavirus on 3 March 2020.
    How Cities Deserted Amid Coronavirus Spread Look From Space
    Calming Coronavirus
    Screens Over Screenings
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse