Register
04:45 GMT11 March 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    U.S. President Donald Trump, flanked by ‪Vice President Mike Pence‬, arrives for a press briefing on the administration response to the Coronavirus, at the White House in Washington, U.S. March 9, 2020.

    Trump Chatted on Phone With Taliban Leaders From Pentagon’s ‘Kill or Capture’ List - Report

    © REUTERS / JONATHAN ERNST
    US
    Get short URL
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107853/35/1078533508_0:0:3072:1729_1200x675_80_0_0_13f7cb31507636500256f3df2c5e896b.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202003111078533474-trump-chatted-on-phone-with-taliban-leaders-from-pentagons-kill-or-capture-list---report/

    On 29 February, the US and the Taliban* movement signed a long-awaited peace agreement in the Qatari capital of Doha which, among other issues, envisages a timetable for the US to withdraw its 13,000 troops from Afghanistan and sets the beginning of intra-Afghan talks on 10 March, subject to 5,000 Taliban prisoners to be released by that time.

    US national security officials are criticizing President Donald Trump for talking on the phone with Taliban leaders mentioned on the Pentagon’s secret “kill or capture” list. Officials considered the president’s deed an “unprecedented breach of protocol”, according to the Daily Beast.

    “It’s ground-shaking that the president spoke to individuals on a target list,” a senior Defense Department official said, cited by the Daily Beast. “It was a big give from our side, towards an adversary that traditionally has never held up their side of the bargain in numerous other attempts towards de-escalation and peace. We made a group that lacks absolute operational control over their forces a legitimate player on the world stage”.

    Trump reportedly talked to Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, a co-founder of the Taliban and the head of its political bureau in Qatar. Trump also spoke with Amir Khan Muttaqi, who was injured in a US airstrike in Afghanistan in 2018. Both Baradar and Muttaqi are reportedly wanted dead or alive by US forces in Afghanistan.

    The kill or capture list includes Taliban and al-Qaeda* commanders, financiers, bomb makers, weapon transporters and even public relations representatives, according to the Daily Mail.

    Following the signing of the peace deal between Washington and Taliban, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on Tuesday signed a decree to release Taliban prisoners. The move came as a prelude to meeting the demands of the group before the launch of intra-Afghan talks.

    Since 2018, the US government and the Taliban have been attempting to negotiate a peace deal that would ensure the withdrawal of foreign troops from Afghanistan in exchange for the movement's guarantee that the country would not become a safe haven for terrorists.

    *Taliban and al-Qaeda are terrorist organizations banned in Russia.

    Related:

    ‘Taliban Have Not Yielded on Anything’: US Peace Deal Leaves Afghan Gov ‘Flailing’ - Scholar
    Taliban Have ‘No Intention of Abiding By’ Peace Deal With US – Report
    Over 20 Afghan Soldiers, Police Officers Killed in Renewed Taliban Violence - Source
    Taliban Refutes US Intelligence Information Claiming Movement Will Not Fulfill Peace Deal
    'Defensive' Strike? US Hits Taliban Targets in Afghanistan Days After Peace Deal Reached
    Tags:
    list, kill, Pentagon, Afghanistan, Taliban, Donald Trump, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A large crowd around the Kaaba at the Al-Haram Mosque in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, before the coronavirus on 14 February 2020 and the same place during the coronavirus on 3 March 2020.
    How Cities Deserted Amid Coronavirus Spread Look From Space
    Calming Coronavirus
    Screens Over Screenings
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse