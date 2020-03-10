‘I Got Into the Blondes’: JFK Notes About Love Affairs For Sale at Heritage Auctions

John F. Kennedy, the 35th President of the United States, was assassinated on 22 November 1963 in Dallas, Texas, while he was riding in a motorcade with his wife Jacqueline. His death left question marks about the tragedy and his life.

Secret notes claimed to have been penned by US President John F. Kennedy about his love affairs, sexual preferences and fears his adultery was exposed are claimed to have been revealed. A package of 98 pages, said to have been written by Kennedy on legal pads throughout 1960 while he was running his presidential campaign, are up for an auction set to take place in April in Dallas, Texas, the city that witnessed his assassination.

The notes are said to have been written by the then-presidential candidate to communicate with aides when he lost his voice during the campaign, according to the Mirror.

In one of the notes, the former president wrote about an admiration of blonde women that he felt he could not control. He also wrote about fears of his adultery becoming public, ahead of the election.

In another note, in response to a question about his plans for a potential post-election holiday, he is claimed to have written: "If I win maybe Florida or Puerto Rico. If I lose around the world in 180 days. I suppose that if I win my poon (an old naval term for sex) days are over".

"I suppose they are going to hit me with something before we are finished," Kennedy wrote.

Curtis Linder, a Heritage employee, cited by the Mirror, asserted that “some of the language and content of these notes would certainly have shocked many members of the electorate of that day”.