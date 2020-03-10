Ex-Trump Advisor Papadopoulos's Wife Accuses Husband of Abuse, Will Divorce 'Monster'

The 32-year-old Papadopoulos, who has a podcast under the name of “Punching Back”, was the first Trump campaign worker to be convicted during the Russiagate investigation conducted by US Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

Simona Mangiante, wife of former Trump campaign aide George Papadopoulos, will divorce him following “months of abuses” and “disrespect” on his podcast.

In a series of almost 20 tweets, Mangiante accused her husband of being a “disgusting traitor”, saying that she “regrets defending [him]”.

“Officially divorcing @GeorgePapa19 after the months of abuses and ultimately the huge disrespect he showed this morning in his podcast. I am tired of him and playing his wife. He is a monster,” the pundit's Italian-born wife tweeted Monday.

Most of Mangiante’s tweets had been deleted at the time this article was written, but a screenshot of one of her tweets was obtained by a user who expected them to be deleted soon after the tweet rant began.

Life lesson: when you give it all, don’t settle for less than everything. I was there to wait for his prison time @GeorgePapa19 but I guess was better today to talk down to me and have @fleccas laugh at me. After all he has more followers :) — Simona Mangiante (@simonamangiante) March 10, 2020

Papadopoulos married Mangiante in 2018, after he was found guilty of making false statements to FBI investigators during the Russia probe following the US 2016 presidential election. Then-presidential candidate Trump terminated Papadopoulos as his foreign policy adviser for his campaign following the conviction, claiming instead that he was only a “coffee boy”.

Papadopoulos served two weeks in prison, one year of supervised release, 200 hours of community service and was ordered to pay a $9,500 fine.

In October 2019, Papadopoulos ran for a congressional seat vacated by former Rep. Katie Hill (D-CA). In last week’s Super Tuesday voting, he failed to pass the general election after receiving only 2.3 percent of the vote.