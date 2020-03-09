US Army Europe Commander, Staff Members May Have Been Exposed to COVID-19 - Statement

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US Army Europe Commander Lt. Gen. Christopher Cavoli and several other staff members of his office may have been exposed to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) at a recent conference, Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy said in a press release.

"The commander of US Army Europe, along with several staff members, may have been exposed to COVID-19 during a recent conference," McCarthy said on Monday. "Out of an abundance of caution and following recommended protocols, he and others potentially affected are self-monitoring and working remotely to fulfill their command duties and responsibilities."

US Army Europe public health officials have alerted all other US personnel who may have been exposed to the virus at the conference, McCarthy said.

McCarthy said US Army Europe officials are conducting daily assessments of the virus outbreak and consulting with media professionals in addition to host nations, allies and partners.

More than 110,000 coronavirus cases have been confirmed worldwide, including nearly 4,000 deaths, in at least 100 countries, according to Johns Hopkins University’s virus tracker.