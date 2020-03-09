Photo: Father-Son Duo, Pet Dog Escape Unscathed From Florida Plane Crash

Over the weekend, two men and a canine were involved in an airplane crash in Florida - all three of them were miraculously unharmed.

On Sunday, the two men, who are father and son, along with their dog, were found completely uninjured after their small plane crashed into a tree just short of the Destin Executive Airport in the Sunshine State. The trio was flying over from Kansas to vacation in the city of Destin before their Beechcraft 35 Bonanza small aircraft went down in the wooded area near Main Street and Planet Drive around 10 a.m. local time.

According to a news release by the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, the pilot and passenger have been identified as 47-year old Jason Dougherty of Garden City and 22-year old Caleb Dougherty of Salina, along with their Labrador retriever.

The men stated that their aircraft experienced engine trouble as they were attempting to land. Amazingly, all aboard escaped “without a scratch,” according to the sheriff’s office.

According to the FlightAware website, the plane had taken off from Kansas around 7:00 a.m. Sunday morning. The US National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration will be investigating the incident, deputies said, according to local ABC affiliate KAKE.