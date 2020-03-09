Steven Spielberg’s Porn-Actress Daughter Brags on Instagram She ‘Just Celebrated a Week Sober’

The porn-actress daughter of the famed filmmaker Steven Spielberg was recently arrested and charged with domestic violence, and referred to the incident as a “misunderstanding”.

Acclaimed film director Steven Spielberg’s porn-actress daughter announced on 8 March that she'd “just celebrated a week sober.”

“Navigating my own fears like a pro who somehow still knows nothing,” wrote Mikaela Spielberg, 23, in a caption accompanying a photo of her arm that she posted to her private account on Instagram.

© AP Photo / Chris Carlson Steven Spielberg and daughter Mikaela George Spielberg arrive at the 81st Academy Awards Sunday, Feb. 22, 2009, in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles.

“Send me good loving energy y’all and I can try to put that into the world… I’ll still be a flirty odd duck at the end of the day.” Spielberg continued, addressing her over 76,000 Instagram followers.

Mikaela Spielberg, who seemed to have deleted all of her other posts, added the hashtags #alcoholismawareness and #soberentertainer, as she wrote she was seeking to “improve my connection to my body and manifest personal safety and genuine caution as it relates to me".

Mikaela Spielberg, the daughter of the famed filmmaker Steven Spielberg, was recently arrested and charged with domestic violence for a fight with her 47-year-old professional darts-player fiancé, Chuck Pankow, spending 12 hours in custody in Nashville before being freed on a $1,000 bond on 29 February.

Steven Spielberg's Daughter Mikaela Arrested for Domestic Violence pic.twitter.com/MuENlZCHYX — Maurizio Glovia (@MaurizioGlovia) March 1, 2020

​According to The Sun, Spielberg blamed the incident on a miscommunication with officers, adding:

“I am personally very heartbroken and I feel betrayed because I called for medical assistance.”

Chuck Pankow was quoted as insisting that “no one is hurt”.

“We are both fine. It was a huge misunderstanding. She’s home now,” said Pankow.

Mikaela Spielberg, who was adopted as a child by the famed director and his wife of 29 years, actress Kate Capshaw, gave a bombshell interview on 19 February, revealing how she had spilled the news to her parents that she intended to make a name for herself in the porn industry.

Proclaiming herself to be a truly “sexual creature”, the young woman confessed how she “got really tired” of not being able to capitalise” on her body.

A friend of Steven Spielberg’s family, however, was quoted by the New York Post as saying the renowned film director was “embarrassed” and “concerned” for his porn star daughter.