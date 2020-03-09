US Stock Futures Sink 4 Percent in Pre-Market Trade Over Coronavirus Outbreak

The novel coronavirus, known as COVID-179, originated in China's Hubei province last December and has since infected more than 105,000 people in over 100 countries. Italy, South Korea, and Iran have been hit hardest by the outbreak.

US stock futures on the S&P 500 index have dropped more than 4 percent in a sign that investors are increasingly concerned about the rapid spread of coronavirus.

Futures on the S&P 500 Index sank 5% to 2,819, hitting a limit. The market can’t trade at a lower price for the remainder of the night. pic.twitter.com/4AJgoqdoVb — Michael Pavuk 🇺🇸 (@Mike83236577) March 9, 2020

On Thursday, the Dow Jones Industrial Index dropped 900 points over coronavirus fears after California declared a state of emergency over the coronavirus outbreak.

As the COVID-19 outbreak continues, governments around the world are imposing preventive measures to contain the spread of disease, including travel bans, production cessations, and quarantines, which are affecting the global economy in general.

In the United States, the new coronavirus has infected more than 500 people, according to social media. The death toll stands at 28.

Globally, more than 105,000 have died from COVID-179. The World Health Organisation declared a global health emergency in light of the epidemic.