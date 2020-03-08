Number of Coronavirus Cases in NYC Could Reach 100 in 2 to 3 Weeks, Mayor de Blasio Says

The virus (COVID-19) was first registered in China's Hubei province and has since infected more than 80,000 people in China and over 105,000 people worldwide, according to the latest data provided by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

The number of novel coronavirus cases in New York City could reach 100 in two to three weeks, Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Sunday.

"At some point, we could easily be hundreds of cases", de Blasio said.

Earlier in the day, the state of New York reported 13 additional cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases to 89, of which 11 were registered in NYC. 70 more cases were identified in Westchester, and the rest were in Nassau, Rockland, and Saratoga, according to Governor Andrew Cuomo.

The death toll from coronavirus in the United States has reached 19 after Washington reported more fatalities today.

On a global scale, the number of coronavirus cases has exceeded 106,000, with more than 90 countries reporting infections. The death toll has surpassed 3,500, according to the WHO.