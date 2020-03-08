2020 US Election: Hillary Clinton Would 'Love' to See 'Someone Becoming First Woman Vice President'

Hillary Clinton also argued that the Democratic presidential nominee should “take a really hard look at the Electoral College” and plot accordingly in order to win the election and not just the popular vote.

US senator and former presidential hopeful Hillary Clinton has shared her thoughts on the prospective Democratic vice presidential nominee, as the presidential primaries in the United States get into full swing.

When asked by CNN’s Fareed Zakaria whether she thinks that, with "two men in their 70s" seeking the Democratic nomination, it would be "essential" for a vice presidential candidate to be a woman, Hillary replied that she’d leave that decision for the presidential candidate as "there are so many factors that go into it".

"Personally, I’d love to have a woman on the ticket, finally - again. We’ve had two women vice presidential candidates - one for the Democrats, one for the Republicans", she said. "But obviously, I’d like to keep that moving, and actually have it happen in this election that someone would be the first woman vice president".

She warned, however, that the nominee – whoever it turns out to be in the end – should "take a really hard look at the Electoral College" and determine what will help them win, as they may end up winning the popular vote but still lose the presidential election in the end, with Hillary making a direct reference to her own electoral fiasco in 2016.

Though Hillary herself has not entered the primaries, it has been speculated on more than a single occasion that she might run as a vice presidential candidate or even as a candidate in a brokered convention.