Sanders: Klobuchar and Buttigieg Ended Campaigns Under 'Pressure' from 'Establishment'

Bernie Sanders saw his sharp rise to the position of frontrunner of the Democratic presidential nomination race scuppered after Super Tuesday, when a number of former centrist rivals abruptly dropped out to endorse former Vice President Joe Biden just before voting began.

Senator Bernie Sanders said on Sunday that the "establishment" placed pressure on former Democratic rivals Senator Amy Klobuchar and former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg to withdraw from the presidential race and endorse former Vice President Joe Biden, just before the Super Tuesday primary vote last week.

“Well, I know both of them. They work really, really hard. But suddenly, right before Super Tuesday, they announced their withdrawal”, Sanders said on NBC’s “Meet the Press.”

“If they had not withdrawn from the race before Super Tuesday, which is kind of a surprise to a lot of people, I suspect we would have won in Minnesota, we would have won in Maine, we would have won in Massachusetts. The turnout may have been a little bit different,” he added.

He also addressed fellow progressive Senator Elizabeth Warren declining to make an endorsement after dropping from the race saying that he would welcome her support.

“I would certainly love to have the support of Senator Warren but yes, of course we can. We can win this because we are going to win the support of working people all over this country who agree with our agenda that among many other things, the time is long overdue to recognize that health care is a human right in this country, not a privilege, we must pass a Medicare for All single-payer program,” Sanders said.

When asked to address descriptions which Warren made in recent interview of Sanders supporters had repeatedly attacking her, the Vermont senator condemned the use of personal attacks as a legitimate tactic.

"That's not what our campaign is about", he said.

He went on to explain however that supporters and members of his own campaign had also been the recipient of abuse, in particular black women who are working alongside him and "the racist and sexist crap" they have received.

The comments come as US President Donald Trump accused the Democratic National Committee of "rigging" the race against the left-wing candidate and rallying around Joe Biden before Super Tuesday.

The results saw Biden edge out the former frontrunner in delegate count after Tuesday’s contest following a series of losses in Iowa, New Hampshire, and Nevada.