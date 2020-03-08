Register
13:45 GMT08 March 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Vice President Joe Biden, left, laughs with former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton during a ceremony to unveil a portrait of Senate Minority Leader Harry Reid, D-Nev., on Capitol Hill, 8 December 2016, in Washington.

    The Biden Bet: How Could Hillary Clinton Claw Her Way to the Presidency?

    © AP Photo / Evan Vucci
    US
    Get short URL
    215
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107851/17/1078511724_0:0:3071:1729_1200x675_80_0_0_b79dcdac1342b3dd81d44f492573be4b.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202003081078511716-the-biden-bet-how-could-hillary-clinton-claw-her-way-to-the-presidency/

    The 2020 election cycle in the United States has been rife with partisan infighting and power plays, and produced speculation galore. One of the biggest rumours thus far is whether the Democratic heavyweight Hillary Clinton will enter the fray again.

    Joe Biden’s once-moribund presidential bid came back from the dead in the past week, but there has also been an increasingly growing flow of questions regarding his mental health from his detractors.

    A three-page medical report, which did not include a cognitive functioning test, stated that he is fit for office despite having suffered two life-threatening brain aneurysms. His critics, however, including President Trump, have cited several awkward gaffes he has made on the campaign trail as evidence of his perceived cognitive decline.

    The former vice president has recently claimed that almost half of the US population was killed by gun violence since 2007 and apparently forgotten the words of the Declaration of Independence – apart from saying that he is running for US Senate.

    A senior adviser for Biden’s rival, Bernie Sanders, has added to the controversy by questioning the DNC-approved format for the next Democratic presidential debate. According to it, the candidates will be seated, rather than standing, for the first time in this race and will field questions from the audience and not from professional moderators, as was the case previously.

    The Biden campaign has dismissed allegations of his mental issues, but a theory has emerged that he might prop up his prospective presidency with none other than Hillary Clinton.

    Biden resigns, Clinton steps in

    “It’ll be #Biden and #Hillary as his vice presidential candidate,” actor James Woods, a frequent critic of Hillary Clinton, said in a now-viral tweet this week. “He will eventually ‘gracefully’ resign as his dementia worsens and... Voila! #MadamePresident at last!”

    Clinton has long been the subject of idle talk surrounding the 2020 race: she has been rumoured for months to be planning to announce her own bid, and then to be plotting a joint ballot with Michael Bloomberg.

    Clinton herself has been coy about her White House prospects, fully immersed for the time being in her book tour and her docuseries on Hulu. If she still decided to run or had already taken such a decision in secret, the window of opportunity is closing.

    With the primary contest at the meridian and Bloomberg out of the race, she may run either as Biden’s vice president or, in a much more unlikely scenario, as a candidate in a brokered convention.

    And while a brokered-convention appearance would probably be seen as a nuclear option, a joint Joe/Hillary bid is still realistic, given that both served in the Obama administration and represent the same “moderate” (i.e. “establishment”) party wing.

    Not so neutral

    Despite her pledge to stay neutral in the 2020 contest, Clinton sharply criticised her 2016 rival Sanders (“Nobody likes him, nobody wants to work with him, he got nothing done”) and heaped praise on Biden (“He has the experience, he knows what needs to be done”) without actually endorsing anyone.

    “She has been blatant in attacking Bernie, even though he, unlike Biden, is mentally competent and has an agenda,” says Jim Fetzer, a philosophy professor emeritus at the University of Minnesota-Duluth and former Marine Corps officer.

    He predicts that, “Should Biden make it through the primaries to become the Democratic nominee and were Hillary to be his running mate… it’s a virtual certainty that… Biden would resign the Presidency to enable Hillary to assume it.”

    “He appears to be suffering from brain damage, which is obvious to anyone who pays attention to his major gaffes. While Biden flags, Bernie remains sharp – and will expose him during their debates – anticipate his complete mental collapse.”

    David E. Kenney, an attorney and political commentator, believes that Biden picking Clinton as his running mate would be “disastrous” because she would “promote the disintegration of traditional family values, lose focus on the importance of faith and family in exchange for personal gain… and destroy the commonly accepted principle of teaching morals with justice.”

    “Biden may have no other choice but to select Hillary,” he concludes. “Bill selected Monica. Who am I to judge?”

    Obama strikes back?

    Mitchell Feierstein, a hedge-fund manager and CEO of the Glacier Environmental Fund, believes that a Biden/Clinton ballot is less likely than the return of their common ally – Barack Obama.

    Having served two presidential terms, Obama is not allowed to run again, but he could send in his wife Michelle, who was named the most admired woman in America (with a big lead over Clinton) not long ago.

    Despite Biden frequently invoking Obama’s name in his talking points, the former president has stopped short of endorsing him – reportedly out of concern that such a move has ”a very real chance it backfires” and divides a party that needs unity to defeat Donald Trump in November.

    However, Feierstein suggests, “perhaps the DNC and Obama’s real objective is for Michelle Obama to enter the 2020 race so Obama may once again gain control.”

    He says: “The establishment wants a return to the Pay-To-Play status quo and will attempt its ‘TREXIT power grab’ next.”

    Tags:
    United States, Democratic Party, 2020 election, Michael Bloomberg, Donald Trump, Bernie Sanders, Hillary Clinton, Joe Biden
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A large crowd around the Kaaba at the Al-Haram Mosque in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, before the coronavirus on 14 February 2020 and the same place during the coronavirus on 3 March 2020.
    How Cities Deserted Amid Coronavirus Spread Look From Space
    $500 Million Flash in the Pan
    $500 Million Flash in the Pan
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse