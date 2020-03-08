US Marine in Virginia Tests Positive for Coronavirus

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – A US marine in Virginia has tested positive for coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Pentagon chief spokesman Jonathan Rath Hoffman said.

"A US Marine assigned to Fort Belvoir, VA tested positive today for COVID-19 and is currently being treated at Fort Belvoir Community Hospital. The Marine recently returned from overseas where he was on official business. Secretary of Defence Mark Esper and the White House have been briefed", the spokesman said on Saturday.

According to the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), there are over 160 confirmed coronavirus cases in the United States. Eleven people have died from COVID-19 in the US.

On a global scale, as of Saturday, the number of coronavirus cases has exceeded 105,000, with more than 90 countries reporting infections. In addition, over 3,550 people have already died from the disease, while more than 58,000 have fully recovered.

COVID-19 was first detected in China's Wuhan in late December and has since spread across the world. In late January, the World Health Organisation declared a global health emergency in light of the epidemic.