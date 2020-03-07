Washington DC Mayor Announces First Presumptive Positive Coronavirus Case

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Mayor of Washington DC Muriel Bowser says the first presumptive positive case of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has been registered in the city.

"Late this afternoon, testing at the Public Health Lab at the DC Department of Forensic Sciences yielded its first presumptive positive coronavirus (COVID-19) case. At 7:30 pm [00:30 GMT on Sunday], Mayor Muriel Bowser will hold a briefing at the John A. Wilson Building", a Saturday statement on the mayoral website says.

COVID-19 has claimed the lives of 11 people in the United States, most of them from the state of Washington.

On a global scale, as of Saturday, the number of coronavirus cases has exceeded 105,000, with more than 90 countries reporting infections. In addition, over 3,550 people have already died from the disease, while more than 58,000 have fully recovered.

COVID-19 was first detected in China's Wuhan in late December and has since spread across the world. In late January, the World Health Organisation declared a global health emergency in light of the epidemic.