Netizens Left Grieving After Beloved Marnie the Dog Dies At 18

Marnie the Dog has died "painlessly & peacefully" at the age of 18, her owner, Shirley Braha, shared in an Instagram post on Saturday.
Braha added that her pet's health had been declining in the past few days but she kept on enjoying her chicken.
It is with much grief I share the news that Marnie passed away painlessly & peacefully in my home on Thursday afternoon at the age of 18. Her comfort had been notably declining over the past few days with little hope for improvement and she let me know she had had enough. She enjoyed her chicken until the very end. Thank you for joining me on an unexpected journey with the ultimate love of my life. All I can feel right now is loss but beneath that I have so much gratitude. I’m grateful to the universe for entrusting me with her beautiful soul and providing me with the perfect best friend and companion. Im grateful I was able to give this magical creature the fun and deeply loving life she wanted and deserved. I’m thankful I was chosen to be the conduit for Marnie to bring joy into the world. And I’m thankful for all the human and dog friends Marnie and I made along the way, and the strangers on the streets and on the internet, who have shown us so much love. Most of all, I’m amazed that the sweet little hot mess of a pup that I picked up from a shelter at age 11, who at first didn’t seem like she would be around very long at all, has managed to inspire others to adopt senior dogs. When I hear from people that Marnie has made them adopt their senior dogs it’s truly the most beautiful legacy she and I could hope to leave in this world. The night of her passing I had a dream where I watched her awake from her death like it hadn’t happened at all, and she was running around at a party completely happy and invincible. She approached a descending staircase and I wanted to interject to protect her from falling, but she sailed right down the stairs and landed on her feet and stopped and looked at me and laughed and just kept going. Maybe this was a message from her from heaven, but at minimum I can take solace knowing that for a long stretch of time, prior to her aging body taking its toll, heaven for her was right here on earth. Marnie will be buried in a pet cemetery in LA and hopefully there will be a public memorial gathering whenever safe (due to Coronavirus).
Netizens took to Twitter to comment on the tragic news the same day. Some shared how the dog made them smile and expressed hopes that she was resting in dog heaven now. Other users were just overwhelmed with sorrow and sadness.
rip marnie thank you for making me laugh and smile whenever I’m down. Hope you are doing well in doggy heaven you cutie :( <3 pic.twitter.com/nbvCNeyLQh— emily (@btsxemily) March 7, 2020
Marnie the dog died so if you're wondering how I'm doing emotionally the answer is NOT GREAT 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/TpM7i2X4zI— Becka✨ Wall (@beckawall) March 7, 2020
Marnie the dog died someone put me out of my fookin miserypic.twitter.com/2b8J5lnRKH— Mer Month🎈 (@Always394) March 7, 2020
marnie the dog died and i’m going back to bed bc i don’t want to live in a world without marnie ,,,, pic.twitter.com/RbDK0Zg3EQ— danger noodle (@urlfairy) March 7, 2020
Other dog owners whose pets were friends with Marnie and those who had met her also took to social media to express their condolences.
Sending our condolences to you Shirley and much love and peace for Marnie. She was loved by so many and brought joy to everyone she met. My pup Calvin and I met you both while doing therapy dog work at CHLA. 🐶❤️ @mycalvinhobbes pic.twitter.com/RdNpY3U0M4— Christopher D. (@ChristopherD11) March 7, 2020
As she became famous, Marnie made friends with a lot of celebrities and popular social media users.
Rest in peace to Marnie, who made the world better every day she was in it. I got to meet and hold her after a comedy show a few years ago and it was maybe the most starstruck I've ever been. Love you, sweet one :( pic.twitter.com/NNzTh6IDU3— Brandon Stroud (@MrBrandonStroud) March 7, 2020
rip marnie 😢 pic.twitter.com/I3fgCTUAeG— ً (@twoworIdcolIide) March 7, 2020
