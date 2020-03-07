Register
00:12 GMT08 March 2020
    Marnie the Dog attends Refinery29 And VCA 'Pet Friendly' Series Premiere Party With Director Whitney Cummings At The Jefferson at The Jefferson on July 25, 2019 in Los Angeles, California

    Netizens Left Grieving After Beloved Marnie the Dog Dies At 18

    The Shih Tzu, who was adopted from an animal shelter back in 2012, became extremely popular on social media for her tongue-out expression, sharing pictures with many famous celebrities including Jonah Hill, James Franco, Ed Sheeran, Katy Perry, Taylor Swift, Larry King, Selena Gomez, and many others.

    Marnie the Dog has died "painlessly & peacefully" at the age of 18, her owner, Shirley Braha, shared in an Instagram post on Saturday.

    Braha added that her pet's health had been declining in the past few days but she kept on enjoying her chicken.

    Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

    It is with much grief I share the news that Marnie passed away painlessly & peacefully in my home on Thursday afternoon at the age of 18. Her comfort had been notably declining over the past few days with little hope for improvement and she let me know she had had enough. She enjoyed her chicken until the very end. Thank you for joining me on an unexpected journey with the ultimate love of my life. All I can feel right now is loss but beneath that I have so much gratitude. I’m grateful to the universe for entrusting me with her beautiful soul and providing me with the perfect best friend and companion. Im grateful I was able to give this magical creature the fun and deeply loving life she wanted and deserved. I’m thankful I was chosen to be the conduit for Marnie to bring joy into the world. And I’m thankful for all the human and dog friends Marnie and I made along the way, and the strangers on the streets and on the internet, who have shown us so much love. Most of all, I’m amazed that the sweet little hot mess of a pup that I picked up from a shelter at age 11, who at first didn’t seem like she would be around very long at all, has managed to inspire others to adopt senior dogs. When I hear from people that Marnie has made them adopt their senior dogs it’s truly the most beautiful legacy she and I could hope to leave in this world. The night of her passing I had a dream where I watched her awake from her death like it hadn’t happened at all, and she was running around at a party completely happy and invincible. She approached a descending staircase and I wanted to interject to protect her from falling, but she sailed right down the stairs and landed on her feet and stopped and looked at me and laughed and just kept going. Maybe this was a message from her from heaven, but at minimum I can take solace knowing that for a long stretch of time, prior to her aging body taking its toll, heaven for her was right here on earth. Marnie will be buried in a pet cemetery in LA and hopefully there will be a public memorial gathering whenever safe (due to Coronavirus).

    Публикация от Marnie The Dog (@marniethedog)

    Netizens took to Twitter to comment on the tragic news the same day. Some shared how the dog made them smile and expressed hopes that she was resting in dog heaven now. Other users were just overwhelmed with sorrow and sadness.

    Other dog owners whose pets were friends with Marnie and those who had met her also took to social media to express their condolences.

    As she became famous, Marnie made friends with a lot of celebrities and popular social media users.

