Netizens Left Grieving After Beloved Marnie the Dog Dies At 18

The Shih Tzu, who was adopted from an animal shelter back in 2012, became extremely popular on social media for her tongue-out expression, sharing pictures with many famous celebrities including Jonah Hill, James Franco, Ed Sheeran, Katy Perry, Taylor Swift, Larry King, Selena Gomez, and many others.

Marnie the Dog has died "painlessly & peacefully" at the age of 18, her owner, Shirley Braha, shared in an Instagram post on Saturday.

Braha added that her pet's health had been declining in the past few days but she kept on enjoying her chicken.

Netizens took to Twitter to comment on the tragic news the same day. Some shared how the dog made them smile and expressed hopes that she was resting in dog heaven now. Other users were just overwhelmed with sorrow and sadness.

rip marnie thank you for making me laugh and smile whenever I’m down. Hope you are doing well in doggy heaven you cutie :( <3 pic.twitter.com/nbvCNeyLQh — emily (@btsxemily) March 7, 2020

Marnie the dog died so if you're wondering how I'm doing emotionally the answer is NOT GREAT 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/TpM7i2X4zI — Becka✨ Wall (@beckawall) March 7, 2020

Marnie the dog died someone put me out of my fookin miserypic.twitter.com/2b8J5lnRKH — Mer Month🎈 (@Always394) March 7, 2020

marnie the dog died and i’m going back to bed bc i don’t want to live in a world without marnie ,,,, pic.twitter.com/RbDK0Zg3EQ — danger noodle (@urlfairy) March 7, 2020

Other dog owners whose pets were friends with Marnie and those who had met her also took to social media to express their condolences.

Sending our condolences to you Shirley and much love and peace for Marnie. She was loved by so many and brought joy to everyone she met. My pup Calvin and I met you both while doing therapy dog work at CHLA. 🐶❤️ @mycalvinhobbes pic.twitter.com/RdNpY3U0M4 — Christopher D. (@ChristopherD11) March 7, 2020

As she became famous, Marnie made friends with a lot of celebrities and popular social media users.