NY Governor Cuomo Declares State of Emergency Over Coronavirus

New York has witnessed a jump in the number of new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases recently, as 32 additional cases were identified in the state over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of people infected to 76.

Governor Andrew Cuomo has declared a state of emergency in New York state amid the novel coronavirus outbreak.

I am declaring a State of Emergency for New York amid an outbreak of #Coronavirus.



We will continue to provide updates to New Yorkers.



For more information on #COVID19, visit:https://t.co/u23HkuJln1 — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) March 7, 2020

During a briefing on novel coronavirus, Cuomo also confirmed the number of coronavirus cases in New York had risen to 76 in the past 24 hours.

COVID-19 has claimed the lives of at least 14 people in the United States, 13 of them died in Washington and one person - in California.

The virus originated in China's Hubei province last December, later spreading to more than 80 countries around the world. According to the latest data provided by the World Health Organisation (WHO), COVID-19 has infected more than 100,000 and killed over 3,400 more, mostly in China.

The WHO declared a global state of emergency over the coronavirus outbreak late January.