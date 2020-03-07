Ex-Alstom Executive Gets 15 Months for Foreign Bribery Scheme

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - A former executive with France’s Alstom has been sentenced to more than one year in prison for attempting to bribe Indonesian officials to win a power deal, the US Justice Department said in a statement.

"A former senior executive with Alstom S.A. (Alstom), a French power and transportation company, was sentenced in federal court in New Haven, Connecticut, to 15 months in prison today for his role in a multi-year, multimillion-dollar money-laundering scheme", the Department said on Friday.

Lawrence Hoskins, 69, the release said, engaged in a conspiracy to bribe government officials to secure a $118 million contract to deliver power-related services to the people of Indonesia.

The officials included a high-ranking member of the Indonesian Parliament and President of Perusahaan Listrik Negara (PLN), the state-owned and state-controlled electricity company in Indonesia, according to the release.

To conceal the bribes, Hoskins and his co-conspirators retained two consultants purportedly to provide legitimate consulting services on behalf of the Alstom company, the statement read.

Lawrence Hoskins was convicted in November on charges of conspiracy and money laundering. In addition to his prison term, the former Alstom executive was fined $30,000, the Department said.