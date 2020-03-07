Publisher Cancels Woody Allen's Memoir After Employees Protest

The memoir was scheduled to appear in bookstores in April but was cancelled due to the publisher's employees who were against the office working with Allen over allegations of molesting his adopted daughter.

Hachette Book Group has announced it will not publish Woody Allen's memoir "Apropos of Nothing" following a walkout by the company's employees.

​TMZ reported that the decision to refuse to publish came after Ronan Farrow, Allen's son and a prominent journalist, expressed disappointment to Hachette over working with his father.

On Thursday, over 70 employees of Hachette took to the street in what was called an act of solidarity with victims of sexual assault. During their walkout, the employees said, "We stand with Ronan Farrow".

75 plus employees of Hachette are standing in solidarity with @ronanfarrow, @realdylanfarrow and survivors of sexual assault and walked out of the Hachette offices today in protest of Woody Allen's memoir.

Back in 1992, Dylan Farrow, the adopted daughter of Woody Allen, accused her stepfather of molesting her when she was 7. Allen has repeatedly denied the allegation.