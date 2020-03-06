Register
20:53 GMT06 March 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    The Metropolitan Correctional Center, New York

    Loaded Gun Discovered in Federal Manhattan Jail Where Jeffrey Epstein Died

    © Wikipedia / Jim.henderson
    US
    Get short URL
    0 20
    Subscribe
    Sputnik
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202003061078497954-loaded-gun-discovered-in-federal-manhattan-jail-where-jeffrey-epstein-died/

    Federal investigators revealed that they found a loaded gun on Thursday inside the Manhattan jail where convicted sex offender and financier Jeffrey Epstein was found dead in August 2019 while waiting for his trial on sex-trafficking charges.

    The gun was found at the Metropolitan Correctional Center (MCC) during a lockdown of the facility that was imposed after officials were tipped off about a smuggled weapon, the Associated Press (AP) reported. All inmates have been locked in their cells and have not been allowed to communicate with their lawyers during the lockdown. In addition, the jail, which houses about 700 inmates, has canceled all visitations since last week. 

    The Federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP) confirmed to AP that a handgun was found in the correctional center. However, officials did not reveal any information on where the gun was found or how it was smuggled into the facility. In addition, three people familiar with the matter told AP that federal prosecutors have opened a criminal investigation over potential negligence by guards and smuggling of contraband to the MCC after they also found cellphones, narcotics and homemade weapons inside the jail. Given that all inmates and visitors are searched before going into the facility, officials are concerned over how such items made it inside.

    “All of these items pose a significant threat to the safety and security of the facility as well as the public,” the BOP said in a statement to AP.

    Investigators continued to search the jail Thursday night for more contraband, with the lockdown still in effect. Federal prosecutors have also notified the Justice Department’s inspector general and the FBI over the recent findings.

    “The BOP is committed to the safety of staff, inmates and the public while continuing to ensure that those responsible for misconduct and criminal activity are held accountable,” the agency said.

    Some defense attorneys have criticized the jail’s “modified operations,” as the BOP termed them, during the investigation.

    “Sentencings are being delayed. Hearings are being delayed,” David Patton, executive director and chief attorney of the Federal Defenders of New York, told AP. “But the MCC acts as though it’s perfectly fine for them to just shut down the entire institution to look for contraband. It’s just not acceptable. They’ve got to be able to walk and chew gum at the same time.”

    However, the agency said Thursday that some visits at the jail will resume Friday, with all visitations to resume by next week.

    “The Bureau has been working closely with the stakeholders throughout this period to ensure those defendants with imminent court deadlines have the legal visits with their legal counsel as needed,” the BOP said in its statement to AP.

    In addition, some lawyers have stated that inmates in certain units are being provided cold meals and denied showers during the lockdown. The BOP said that inmates are on a periodic shower rotation and have “access to medical care and appointments.”

    Epstein was arrested in July 2019 on charges of running a sex trafficking network of minors. In August, Epstein was found dead in his cell, having apparently hung himself with a bed sheet while awaiting trial on charges of sex trafficking of minors after his bail appeal was declined. 

    The circumstances surrounding his death were very controversial as Epstein was put on suicide watch in mid-July after an unsuccessful suicide attempt, but was reportedly taken off suicide watch one week later. 

    An investigation into Epstein’s death later found that the guards responsible for checking on him were reportedly sleeping and browsing the internet when Epstein took his own life. However, in October, a pathologist hired by Epstein’s brother disputed the autopsy claims that the financier took his own life. 

    Related:

    Last Call: Woman Who Allegedly Spoke With Epstein Before His Death Didn’t Think He Was Suicidal
    Prince Andrew Accuser's Lawyer Hints at New Proof Disgraced Royal Met with Epstein ‘Sex Slave’
    'Seems to Be Jeffrey Epstein Influence': Prison Officials to Ensure Weinstein Does Not Harm Himself
    DOJ Was Asked If Epstein Worked as Undercover FBI Asset During House Intel Panel Briefing – Report
    'Lolita Express', Group Showers & Prince Andrew: Witness Reveals BTS From Epstein's Island Paradise
    Tags:
    investigation, Jail, Jeffrey Epstein, gun
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Sick Fashion: Face Masks Become Mainstream Amid Coronavirus Outbreak
    Sick Fashion: Face Masks Become Mainstream Amid Coronavirus Outbreak
    $500 Million Flash in the Pan
    $500 Million Flash in the Pan
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse