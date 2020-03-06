Tulsi Gabbard Accused of ‘Fascism’ Online After Speaking Out Against Hinduphobia in US

Hindu-American Tulsi Gabbard, the sole remaining female candidate in the ongoing Dem primary battle, was verbally attacked after saying she has first-hand experience of Hinduphobia in the US. Defenders chimed in though, arguing such a reaction proves she’s got a point.

Hawaii Congresswoman and Democratic presidential hopeful Tulsi Gabbard has been implicated in “fascism” and pressured to quit her presidential campaign after sharing a post about anti-Hindus bias at home.

“Unfortunately, Hinduphobia is very real", Gabbard tweeted on Thursday, saying she felt it both in her congressional and presidential campaigns, especially at the hands of political grandees and the media.

Having pointed this out, she gave an example reposting a netizen who quoted a Facebook post about a recent exchange between an Uber driver and a client of Hindu origin about the New Delhi unrest:

Unfortunately, Hinduphobia is very real. I've experienced it directly in each of my campaigns for Congress & in this presidential race. Here's just one example of what Hindus face every day in our country. Sadly, our political leaders & media not only tolerate it, but foment it. https://t.co/60MDtszQHf — Tulsi Gabbard 🌺 (@TulsiGabbard) March 5, 2020

Reactions to the shared post varied a lot, with critics virtually underpinning Gabbard’s rhetoric, as they called it “fascism”; that Gabbard purportedly supports Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Indian nationalism, otherwise known as the ideology of Hindutva.

“I love the Hindi community but this some serious bullshit. You support an ultra-right wing Hindu nationalist fascist and he supports you", one tweeted, with another wading in with a “bootlicker” comment. Many more echoed the stance, dwelling on Gabbard’s alleged down-the-line support for Modi.

You're a Modi and RSS supporting Hindu nationalist. Sit down. — Sanwal Kazi (@sanwal18) March 5, 2020

My problem isn't with the Hindu religion. I'm a big fan of the 1st Amendment. My problem is with the fascist, Modi. — Dr. Jason Johnson blocked me 🌹 (@RWCombsJr2) March 5, 2020

She is a Hindu extremist. Thos who support her today will regret it when Hindus extremist show their true colours. She is not a true hindu. She is a hindutva goon lover. — Being Weird (@LilWildScorpion) March 6, 2020

…while others focused on how the “Hinduphobia may well have been earned".

53 people died. Thousands fled homes. Thats just the recent Delhi carnage. Nauseating radicalisation, saffron terror,hate crimes. The lumpen goons hv begun attacking churches too- supp. by quasi terr. org RSS that you align w/. The Hinduphobia may well have been earned.

Reflect. — Sidrah (@SidrahDP) March 5, 2020

“She is a fascist and needs to drop out", asserted Molly Crabapple, a self-described Bernie Sanders supporter, with some others likewise attempting to attribute Gabbard’s retweet to the Democratic primary epic.

BuzzFeed editor Tom Gara, for instance, wrote that the person Gabbard retweeted had earlier complained about “Bernie's campaign having been infiltrated by Islamists", as if Gabbard was responsible and agreed with everything the lady had posted.

I looked at the lady Tulsi Gabbard just retweeted re rampant "Hinduphobia" in America and earlier today she shared something saying Bernie's campaign has been infiltrated by Islamists pic.twitter.com/RONuuxTUko — Tom Gara (@tomgara) March 5, 2020

The Hindu-American congresswoman’s defenders instantly rushed to point out how the overwhelming criticism below Gabbard’s post is actually proving she is totally right.

“Sad how you cannot talk about hate against Hindus without someone shouting Islamophobia over you, which is the exact type of bigotry Tulsi is pointing out. So everyone in these replies using whataboutism is just proving her point", one stated, with others commenting along the same lines:

So @TulsiGabbard calls out a real anti-Hindu hate story—annissue she knows as the first Hindu serving in Congress. So the response? She’s a fascist. Kinda proves Tulsi’s point. 🤷🏻‍♀️ https://t.co/LKDH4DfkQI — Suhag A. Shukla (@SuhagAShukla) March 5, 2020

I am in tears!



If hindus don't play victim that doesn't mean hindus are not victim.



Thankyou ma'am! — Black widow 👧! (@Unnni_Kuttan) March 5, 2020

“Islamophobia is just made for justifying the terrorist thinking", another said, with some bringing up how the international media “whitewashed” the Muslim community’s actions in New Delhi:

This is what is being WHITEwashed by International media worldwide just to score few points for their ideology.



This is Delhi POLICE in the riot hit area TRYING to get things under control while MUSLIM men & MUSLIM Burqa clad women pelt stones & almost lynch them, one cop died. pic.twitter.com/k6GTQh27D7 — PizzaDox (@_basicallycold_) March 5, 2020

Islamophobia is just made for justifying the terrorist thinking.

Muslims First attacks on other community..when other community stands for saving their lives..all Muslims of world get United and shouting that Muslims are discriminated and persecuted...

They show him as victims — alok dixit (@LokeshD95377577) March 6, 2020

Since there are many misinformed replies, here's the reality of Delhi riots. Islamists started the riots when the kIlled a police officer Ratan Lal and almost lynched to death a deputy Commissioner of Police. Here is a thug pointing a gun at an unarmed Policeman. This is Day 1 pic.twitter.com/7h61F1Kpj1 — Fives🚩 (@Kishkinda2) March 5, 2020

According to journalist Lee Fang, it is “ridiculous” to demand that Gabbard speak on behalf of every Hindu and comment on every instance of sectarian violence:

Unlike other US territories Samoa hasnt had birthright citizenship until.. 3 months ago when a judge finally ruled. Samoan Americans have faced discrimination for years. There's little interest in these issues, Tulsi serves as a convenient punching bag for libs & lefties alike. — Lee Fang (@lhfang) March 5, 2020

Fang also pointed out that the current Democrat frontrunner Joe Biden has also “embraced and praised” Modi.

“Weird how there’s virtually no condemnation of Biden & Modi and so much intense vitriol at a congresswoman from a marginalised background", he tweeted.

Gabbard is meanwhile the only female Democrat running for the 2020 presidential nomination since Sen. Elizabeth Warren ended her race on Thursday. However, her race has been poorly covered by mainstream media, with the DNC likewise keeping her away from the debate stage, albeit changing the rules for billionaire former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg to partake in the Dem debate.

That detail didn’t go unnoticed on Twitter either:

Tulsi Gabbard is the first Hindu to run for president and she is also the first to win a delegate to the Democratic National Convention. Her campaign has made history in America’s oldest political party! The media should be ashamed for not giving fair coverage to her campaign. — Andrew Yang Fan Page🧢 (@AndrewYangFanP1) March 5, 2020

The discrimination against Gabbard extends all the way to the Democratic establishment which has lied and smeared her consistently. The way her campaign has been treated should be considered a low point in American history. — Andrew Yang Fan Page🧢 (@AndrewYangFanP1) March 5, 2020

“I'm not quite sure why you're telling FOX viewers that Elizabeth Warren is the last female candidate in the Dem primary. Is it because you believe a fake indigenous woman of colour is 'real' and the real indigenous woman of colour in this race is fake?” Gabbard tweeted in indignation.