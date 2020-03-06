Dream Big, Bite Hard: Twitter on Fire as Elizabeth Warren's Golden Retriever Steals Burrito - Video

The feisty doggy was caught in the act on the very same day his owner, US Senator from Massachusetts Elizabeth Warren, dropped out of the race for the Democratic presidential nomination.

Elizabeth Warren's golden retriever Bailey managed to overshadow the news of its owner's presidential campaign coming to an end on Thursday after it was caught red-pawed on camera in the act of snatching someone's burrito.

Warren's press secretary posted a short video clip in which the doggy just won't let go of the snack despite attempts to take it away.

Twitter users largely supported the dog's stunt, believing Bailey deserves it and there is no use in trying to remove the burrito from the dog's mouth anyway.

​